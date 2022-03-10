WIAA boys basketball: West Salem moves one win away from first Division 3 state tournament

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The West Salem High School boys basketball team took care of the basketball and found the right shots to take during Thursday night's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal against 11th-seeded Adams-Friendship.

The Panthers did both of those things better in the second half than they did the first and turned it all into a 76-45 victory over the Green Devils that leaves them one win shy of making their first appearance at the state tournament in Madison.

West Salem (25-1) outscored Adams-Friendship (11-17) by 21 points in the second half to record its 14th straight victory and qualify for a championship game against Baldwin-Woodville (21-5) Saturday in Arcadia. That game tips off at 7 p.m.

The Panthers made nine of their 13 3-pointers in the second half to pull away from Adams-Friendship, which put together a tournament run led by its 1-3-1 zone defense.

"We got open 3s tonight," West Salem coach Mark Wagner said. "We didn't shoot the ball very well in the first half, but we got a lot of open 3s and made them in the second half.

"I also think we did a great job of getting on the boards, and as the game went on, we finished better on those offensive rebounds."

Junior Carson Koepnick made four 3-pointers in the second half and scored a team-high 22 points for the Panthers, who led 31-21 after one half before scoring 45 second-half points.

Senior Jack Hehli, juniors Brett McConkey and Brennan Kennedy and sophomore Tamarrein Henderson also hit two 3-pointers each, and McConkey added 14 points for West Salem. Hehli finished with 12 points.

Junior Peter Lattos added 11 points for the Panthers.

