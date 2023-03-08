ARCADIA — Conventional wisdom says when the West Salem High School boys basketball team came out for the second half up 64-30 against G-E-T on Wednesday, it’d probably let off the gas.

With junior guard Cody Schmitz standing on the other sideline, already with 17 points, West Salem coach Mark Wagner opted to go full speed ahead.

The lead grew and the top-seeded Panthers' shooting became too much for the sixth-seeded Red Hawks in a 112-54 win during a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at the Wanek Center in Arcadia.

“To be honest, we wanted to come out and not lose intensity,” Wagner said. “Those first three or four minutes, we wanted to step on the gas and not let them back in it. We felt really comfortable and in good shape. It’s a crazy thing, but when you have a player like Cody Schmitz out there you never feel real comfortable. We didn’t want to let him get going and get them back in it.”

The Panthers (26-1) advance to the sectional finals Saturday, when they will play the winner of Thursday night’s game between top-seeded Osceola and second-seeded Prescott.

The 112 points is the most scored by West Salem in at least two decades, bolstered by 18 3-pointers as a team.

“I don’t know what the numbers were,” Wagner said. “We’ve shot it pretty well, but I don’t know if we’ve shot at this rate before. We have a really good shooting basketball team. If we can get open looks, we got a heck of a chance to make them.”

Senior forward Peter Lattos had a team-high 29 points, including 22 in the first half. Lattos and junior guard Joe Sullivan each had had a four 3-pointers for the Panthers.

“Not every night that happens, but tonight was that night,” Lattos said. “Everybody’s got confidence in themselves and at this time of year that’s needed. I think everyone’s looking good this week.”

Senior guard Carson Koepnick had 18 points while Sullivan finished with 17 off the bench. Junior guard Tamarrein Henderson finished with 12 points despite early foul trouble.

G-E-T upset second-seeded Elk Mound 80-48 on Saturday and came into its third meeting of the season with a Coulee Conference rival on a hot streak. Despite a strong start, G-E-T coach Jared McCutchen said the Red Hawks couldn’t match West Salem’s offense.

“If they play that well offensively, there’s not going to be anyone stopping them the rest of the way on the way to a gold ball,” McCutchen said. “We thought we executed what we wanted to do game plan-wise, but they just have so much fire power, and we just couldn’t match it. It’s a good experience for us to learn. We’ll have a lot of these guys back next year so it’s important for us to get this experience.”

The Red Hawks (15-13) started strong with their first six points being scored by Schmitz. Lattos hit a 3-pointer with 13:28 left in the first that gave West Salem the lead for the remainder of the contest. It also started a 12-0 run for the Panthers and was the first of a few strong defensive stretches.

“I think we had really active hands,” Lattos said. “We got in passing lanes, created turnovers and ran the floor. Our defense created offense. We started communicating well after kind of a slow start, got the jitters out. We started to come together and play as a team.”

A free-throw by Schmitz made it an eight-point game with 8:27 left in the first half. Over the next six minutes, the Panthers went on a 22-1 run to grow their lead to 32 before G-E-T made another field goal. West Salem led at the half 64-30.

The Panthers raced out to an 8-0 run before Schmitz scored G-E-T’s first basket. With the deficit growing and the game clock running for the final 12 minutes, Schmitz still continued to fight his way to a game-high 32 points before the Red Hawks pulled their starters with five minutes to go.

“Cody had another nice game for us tonight,” McCutchen said. “They obviously did a lot to try and stop him. They doubled him in the first and second half. He sees that a lot so he’s pretty battle tested that way. Against a team like West Salem where they have five great athletes on the floor, those double teams mean a bit more.”

A 3-pointer by senior forward and birthday boy Austin Smith pushed the Panthers past the 100-point mark and was the exclamation point on the win.

While his team leaves Arcadia with confidence, Wagner said the level of offense his team put out Wednesday is not something it should expect to be the norm the rest of the tournament.

“Saturday will be a completely different game,” Wagner said. “G-E-T had the game last Saturday where they couldn’t miss against Elk Mound and they came out today and didn’t shoot all that great.

"We've got to be prepared to come out Saturday and not shoot at this level and still have a chance by being able to guard, get the rebound, get to the basket and do the things we need to do.”