WIAA boys basketball: West Salem tackles dangerous A-F team in D3; Bangor and Blair-Taylor meet in D5

The West Salem High School boys basketball team isn't playing its best opponent of the season on Thursday, but it expects to have its hands full.

Adams-Friendship has lost five more games than its won, and that's why it is seeded 11th in its WIAA Division 3 bracket and lines up against the Panthers at Wisconsin Dells for a 7 p.m. sectional semifinal tipoff Thursday.

But the Green Devils (11-16) are in the sectional semifinals for a reason, and it's their frustrating 1-3-1 zone defense.

"They are back to it and playing it very well," West Salem coach Mark Wagner said. "It think it's the best defensive team we will see all year."

The top-seeded Panthers (24-1), who finished the season ranked first by The Associated Press, will have to be patient and take care of the ball while on the attack if they want to qualify for a sectional final against either fourth-seeded St. Croix Central (19-6) or third-seeded Baldwin-Woodville (20-5) on Saturday.

"They have done a great job of turning people over with traps and by pressuring the ball," Wagner aid of the Green Devils. "They have real active hands, but we have to find some space in that zone.

"It isn't very easy, but we have to find some holes and be able to make plays when we get the ball there."

Juniors Carson Koepnick and Peter Lattos have been the most consistent at making plays with the ball for West Salem and lead the team with their respective scoring averages of 16.7 and 16.0 points per game.

But seniors Jack Hehli and CJ McConkey, junior Brett McConkey and Brennan Kennedy and sophomore Tamarrein Henderson all average between 8.0 and 8.9 ppg with each capable of a big game.

"It's vital," Wagner said of that balance. "When we prepare for teams, it seems like there is always a player or two who stand out. Our balance and the number of people we have that can score helps us.

"We've had seven guys get to 20 points this year."

Division 5

Bangor vs. Blair-Taylor at Arcadia

The top-seeded Cardinals (22-4) already own a 69-45 win over the second-seeded Wildcats (18-9), but Bangor coach Jacob Pederson expects to see a different Blair-Taylor team at Arcadia on Thursday.

"They shoot the ball really well, they hand;le the ball well, and they are really coming together as a team and playing well," Pederson said of the Wildcats. "We definitely have to be on point with our assignments defensively, take care of the ball and play our game.

"I think we caught them at a good time when we played them earlier this season."

The Wildcats have won 11 of their past 14 games and, as Pederson points out, beat Royall 69-58 in a regional final. The Cardinals beat the Panthers twice by a combined eight points during the regular season.

Bangor has been led by the consistent play of junior Dustin McDonald (17.7 ppg) this season, but senior Will Reader (12.2 ppg) is stepping his game up in recent weeks.

Reader has scored 42 points in the past three games and made 18 of 28 shots during that span.

"It might be a senior things, but he seems to be more in attack mode but still under control," Pederson said of Reader. "He's worked on his shot a lot, where he can knocks those perimeter shots down better now. He used to finish at the rim a lot more, but he's coming up big as a great leader for us."

Blair-Taylor is led by senior Cain Fremstad's 15 points per game and Evan Nehring's 11.7 points and team-high 8.1 rebounds. Fremstad also averages 7.9 rebounds.

