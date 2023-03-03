WEST SALEM — The Adams-Friendship High School boys basketball team tried to build quick momentum by hitting its first two shots in Friday night’s WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal against top-ranked and top-seeded West Salem.

But all that really did was anger the Panthers.

Junior Joe Sullivan started hitting 3-pointers, and so did senior Carson Koepnick. The Green Devils, on the other hand, started missing everything whenever they could avoid a turnover.

Forty-six points later, Adams-Friendship hit a couple of free throws to stop a ridiculous scoreless streak, but West Salem was well on its way to an 80-37 victory.

Sullivan said he didn’t think he’d ever been part of a 46-point run before, but he has now, and it played the biggest role in West Salem (24-1) winning its 13th straight game and earning the right to host fourth-seeded Wisconsin Dells (22-4) in a championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Panthers beat the Chiefs 93-49 during the regular season, but West Salem coach Mark Wagner expects this matchup to be different.

Panthers senior Brennan Kennedy missed Friday’s game with a high ankle sprain and won’t play against Wisconsin Dells. Chiefs guard Braden Buss missed the regular-season matchup but has returned to the lineup and will help the Chiefs handle the Panthers’ defensive pressure much better than the first meeting.

“He is kind of their calming guy who handles the ball,” West Salem coach Mark Wagner said of Buss. “He is a real solid player and three-year starter for them, so they are up a guard and we are down a guard since that last game.

“BK’s one who sets our defense and sets our pressure, and we were able to turn them over last time without Buss on the floor and with BK on the floor. We’ll see if we can still turn them over with these changes.”

Sullivan made three straight 3-pointers during one stretch and followed that up by converting a pass from Kyle Hehli to finish a fast break. His personal 8-0 run gave the Panthers a 21-5 lead.

Koepnick later made two straight 3s, and senior Peter Lattos followed that with another for a 39-5 lead. Tamarrein Henderson’s drive to the basket made it 48-5 before the Green Devils hit their two free throws to end the run.

The 56-10 halftime lead that resulted allowed Wagner to rest his starters the entire second half, which could benefit the Panthers during Saturday’s game with the Chiefs.

Sullivan scored 15 points, Koepnick 14 and Henderson 10 for West Salem, which made 10 3-pointers, nine of which came in the first half.

“It’s the start we really wanted,” said Sullivan, who averages 5.8 points per game but has 37 over the past two. “We went out there with the intensity we needed.”

Sullivan has seen his role increase as the season progresses, and Kennedy’s injury gives him an even bigger chance to contribute. Sullivan closed out the regular season with a 22-point performance in an 87-37 win over Arcadia Friday’s 15-point performance gave him seven games of more than 10 points.

“We always knew he could help on the offensive end, but he has made real strides with his defense,” Wagner said. “He is of real value to us because he’s becoming a player who is good on both ends.

“Joe keeps getting better and better, and the more he plays, the better he’ll get.”