ONALASKA — Things didn’t go to plan initially for Central High School with just a few seconds remaining against Onalaska Saturday night in the WIAA regional finals.

After a two-minute possession with a two timeouts called in the final 17 seconds, the RiverHawks finally got the shot — and basket – they needed.

Central senior guard Nic Williams scored a layup off the glass with one second remaining to help the third-seeded RiverHawks take the three-game season series and WIAA Division 2 regional title 41-39 against the second-seeded Hilltoppers.

“The play was for a lob for (Fried),” Williams said. “We just put it in and I feel they saw that and kind of took it away. The middle was wide open for me to attack.”

The RiverHawks (21-5) will face top-seed Medford next Thursday in the sectional semifinals at a neutral site yet to be determined at time of press.

After running nearly two minutes of game clock down while tied at 39-39 and being unable to find a shot they liked, coach Todd Fergot and the RiverHawks called timeout with 16.6 seconds left.

The Hilltoppers (19-6) and coach Craig Kowal called a timeout of their own with 9.1 seconds left. When it comes to who drew up the final play for Central, Fergot points to his assistant coach Matt Neary.

“(Neary) saw something in what they were doing defensively,” Fergot said. “I give a lot of credit to him and Mark Padesky, in my opinion those two guys are some of the best assistants along with coach (Rod) Popp, who doesn’t sit on the bench — he’s our eye in the sky. Just the adjustments we made at halftime with those guys, I give them credit.”

The Williams layup gave him eight points of an 11-0 RiverHawks run over the final five minutes of regulation.

Williams tied the game with a pair of free throw with 2:39 left and finished with 13 points while junior guard Henry Meyer had a game-high 17.

“It all started when we got them going fast,” Williams said. “We picked the speed up higher, forced early shots. Meyer in the second half really stepped up for us on offense.”

It was a tough outing for both sides offensively in the first half. Onalaska’s lead scorer at halftime — sophomore guard TJ Stuttley with seven points — had only scored on free throws while the rest of the team combined for one layup and three 3-pointers.

Central senior wing Bennett Fried didn’t play much in the first half after picking up two fouls before the game reached the six minute mark. In the end, Williams hit one of two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining to tie the game 18-18 at halftime.

Onalaska junior wing Evan Anderson and the Hilltoppers came out guns blazing in the second half, scoring the first nine points and going on a 12-2 run before a Central timeout with 12:04 remaining. Anderson had a dunk, a layup and a 3-pointer during the run, finishing the game with 12 points.

“We told the kids you have to be aggressive and you have to go get it,” Fergot said. “(During a timeout) we just talked about taking it one possession at a time but we had to go make plays. I thought we were a little passive at times, so I just told them to be aggressive and get to the rim.”

Meyer provided a spark for the RiverHawks, draining a 3-pointer before scoring on a steal in just 26 seconds. Onalaska used a timeout after seeing their largest lead of the game, 10, cut in half.

The Hilltoppers regrouped and got out to a 39-30 lead on a 3-point shot from junior guard Isaac Skemp with 5:45 left. From there, the Hilltoppers committed two turnovers and missed a pair of shots until Central took possession with 2:22 left.

Central kept the ball until Williams layup banked in with one second left. An inbound pass by Onalaska junior Adam Skifton was intercepted by Williams at half court as the clock hit zero with Williams mobbed by his teammates.

Emotions were prevalent from Onalaska and their home fans, who have now seen their team eliminated in the playoffs by Central six times in the last seven years. They also showed on the face of Fergot in the handshake line and after his team hoisted the regional title plaque.

“We’ve had a lot of great wins throughout the years and this is right up there,” Fergot said. “Especially being down, it was not looking good there for a while. Just a lot of emotion, lot of time. I can’t thank the kids enough, the coaches, the parents for their support and just believing in each other. Even to the end when things were looking not so great, they persevered and found a way.”