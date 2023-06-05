KOHLER, Wis. — The Holmen High School boys golf team will tackles the second day of the WIAA state tournament in 12th place among Division 1 teams.

The Vikings shot a collective 326 at Blackwolf Run in Monday's first round, and that left them five shots out of the top 10 after 18 holes on Monday.

Holmen, which won the MVC this spring and followed it up with a regional championship and runner-up sectional finish, was led by junior Luke Taebel in its effort to hang with the top teams in the state.

Taebel shot a 4-over-par 76 and placed himself in a tie for 14th place in the field of 104 golfers. Kimberly's Aiden Cudney and Eau Claire Memorial's tied for the first-round individual lead by shooting 3-under 69s. Appleton north's Rasmus Madsen is one shot back in third place.

Sheboygan North owns the team lead heading to Tuesday with a score of 296 that is eight shots better than second-place Eau Claire Memorial and 16 up on third-place Waunakee.

Onalaska's Colin Comeau shot an 8-over 80 and finds himself in a tie for 39th place.

Holmen's score was rounded out by Carter Gault (81, tied for 47th), Kade Smith (83, tied for 61st), Cale Halaska (86, tied for 77th).