WIAA boys golf: Holmen wins Division 1 regional as local teams advance to sectional round

BARABOO, Wis. — The Holmen High School boys golf team got back on the winning track by posting a score of 333 and victory at the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo Regional on Tuesday.

The Vikings ran the table to win the MVC championship this season, but Onalaska beat them at an invitational last week. Holmen charged back to the front of the pack Tuesday and beat the runner-up Hilltoppers by six shots.

Holmen, Onalaska and third-place Tomah all qualified for a sectional scheduled for June 1 at the La Crosse Country Club. The top four teams — Baraboo placed fourth — qualified for that sectional.

Onalaska senior Thomas Breit and Holmen sophomore Luke Taebel shot rounds of 8-over-par 80 to tie for medalist honors at the meet, which was played at the Baraboo Country Club.

They finished two shots ahead of Holmen senior Brennan Dirks and Tomah senior Ty Schanhofer, who tied for third.

The Vikings had all scoring golfers place among the top nine, while Onalaska's scorers all placed among the top 18. Junior Kade Smith shot an 85 and junior Carter Gault an 86 for Holmen.

Tomah junior Jake Berry and Onalaska senior Max Breiling tied for fifth place at 83. Junior Ethan Kramer added an 86 and senior Matt Peterson a 90 for the Hilltoppers, and junior Trey Torkelson shot a 90 and senior Carson Brieske a 94 for the Timberwolves.

Tomah shot a collective 349 to finish two shots ahead of the fourth-place Thunderbirds.

Sparta junior Brock Connelly secured an individual qualifying spot for the sectional with an 88. Senior teammate Ty Lietzau will join him at the La Crosse Country Club after tying for 15th place at 89 and advancing through a one-hole playoff for the final spot in the field.

The Spartans placed sixth (365), and Central/Logan checked in at seventh (388). Central/Logan was led by freshman Zach Weis (95).

Division 2

Prairie du Chien Regional

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Aquinas cruised to a team championship with a 339 that was 29 strokes better than second-place Richland Center.

Prairie du Chien junior James Reilly was medalist with a 5-over-par 77 that was five shots ahead of the rest of the field, and that's where Aquinas freshman Matthew Rabindra made his impact.

Rabindra shot an 82 to lead the Blugolds, who had all of their golfers finish among the top eight. Aquinas is the only local qualifying team from this regional for a June 1 sectional at the La Crosse Country Club.

Seniors Sam Dobbins and Ben Swift shot 84s, and seniors Gavin Reinhart and JB Wieser 89s for the Blugolds.

Prairie du Chien wound up fifth as a team (387), while Westby/Viroqua was eighth (428) and West Salem ninth (431).

Black River Falls Regional

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Black River Falls and G-E-T advanced out of this regional and earned spots in the Antigo Sectional next week.

The Tigers placed second with a 355 and were only defeated by the Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis co-op (333). Bloomer was third (367) and the Red Hawks fourth (369) after beating fifth-place Arcadia (370) by one shot.

Black River Falls senior Mike Antonelli placed second individually with a 9-over-par 81 to lead local competitors at Skyline Golf Course. Sophomore teammates Evan Anderson and Wyatt Madvig were tied for ninth place with G-E-T senior Caleb Lightfoot after shooting 84s.

The Tigers also received a scoring round of 106 from sophomore Spencer Aebly. G-E-T also received scoring rounds from senior Boden Bratberg (93), junior Christopher Wagner (95) and senior Lance Jumbeck (97).

Arcadia junior Cole Sobotta shot an 87 and grabbed one of the individual qualifying spots for the sectional.

Division 3

C-FC Regional

COCHRANE, Wis. — Onalaska Luther finished third with a score of 370 and emerged from this five-team regional to qualify for the Markesan Sectional at Lawsonia Golf Course in Green Lake, Wis., next week.

Neillsville (34) won and was followed by C-FC (347) at The Grove Golf Course.

Sophomore Tyler Arenz led the Knights with a 9-over-par 79 that was good for second place individually. Neillsville's Nolan John was medalist at 77.

Senior Micah Gray (93), senior Josh Stratman (96) and sophomore Adam Scriver (102) rounded out Luther's team scoring.

Coulee Christian/Providence Academy sophomores Justin VanDyke and Zach Mertes are individual sectional qualifiers after shooting a 101 and 104, respectively.

