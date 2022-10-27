 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Dairyland Power Cooperative
Presented By Carpets To Go
top story
WIAA BOYS SOCCER

WIAA boys soccer: Andrew Sutton scores twice for victorious La Crosse Aquinas

ARCADIA — The Aquinas High School boys soccer team is one win away from its first WIAA state tournament since 2012 after handing Arcadia a 2-1 loss in a Division 4 sectional semifinal on Thursday.

The Blugolds (15-7-2) scored once in the first half and once in the second to beat the top-seeded Raiders and build on a tie the teams played to during the regular season.

Andrew Sutton mug

Sutton

Senior Andrew Sutton scored both Aquinas goals, giving the Blugolds a 1-0 lead they took to the half on an assist from Vincent Bahr in the 19th minute.

Bahr set up Sutton for another goal in the 55th minute before Andree Gonzalez-Lawrence halved the deficit for Arcadia four minutes later.

Jackson Knothe had 14 saves to hold that lead and send the Blugolds to a championship match against Northland Pines on Saturday. Northland Pines (6-11-3) knocked out Somerset — the top seed from its quarter of the bracket — in a shootout on Thursday.

People are also reading…

That sectional final is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in Arcadia.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News