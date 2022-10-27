WIAA boys soccer: Andrew Sutton scores twice for victorious La Crosse Aquinas

ARCADIA — The Aquinas High School boys soccer team is one win away from its first WIAA state tournament since 2012 after handing Arcadia a 2-1 loss in a Division 4 sectional semifinal on Thursday.

The Blugolds (15-7-2) scored once in the first half and once in the second to beat the top-seeded Raiders and build on a tie the teams played to during the regular season.

Senior Andrew Sutton scored both Aquinas goals, giving the Blugolds a 1-0 lead they took to the half on an assist from Vincent Bahr in the 19th minute.

Bahr set up Sutton for another goal in the 55th minute before Andree Gonzalez-Lawrence halved the deficit for Arcadia four minutes later.

Jackson Knothe had 14 saves to hold that lead and send the Blugolds to a championship match against Northland Pines on Saturday. Northland Pines (6-11-3) knocked out Somerset — the top seed from its quarter of the bracket — in a shootout on Thursday.

That sectional final is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in Arcadia.