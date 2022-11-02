WIAA boys soccer: Defensive fix helps La Crosse Aquinas to state berth

Even after punching its ticket to the WIAA Division 4 state tournament in Milwaukee last Saturday, Aquinas High School boys soccer coach Ryan Capwell said it took some time to process his team’s success.

After starting the season 5-0, the team struggled in conference play and finished fifth in the MVC standings at 4-6 while playing much bigger schools.

“I wasn’t quite sure what we were expecting defensively,” Capwell said. “We lost our entire defensive line from last year. There were still questions how we were going to completely redo our defense from what it was the year before.”

Fast forward to the postseason, where the Blugolds (16-7-2) shut out their two regional opponents before getting past a powerhouse team from Arcadia 2-1 in a sectional semifinal. Aquinas beat Northland Pines 2-1 on Saturday and is outscoring playoff opponents 14-2 heading into its first state tournament since 2012.

The fourth-seeded Blugolds have won four straight games and are 7-2-1 in their past 10 as they prepare to play top-seeded Cristo Rey Jesuit (20-1-1) in a state semifinal at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee at 11 a.m. Friday.

While the defense might take some time to work together, Capwell knew the offense was in good hands form the first game on with senior forward Andrew Sutton at its helm.

Sutton has 40 goals this season to go with 18 assists, leading the team in both categories with his confidence on the rise throughout the season.

“Being able to be in the position to score goals has really brought my confidence up,” Sutton said. “Seeing the ball hit the back of the net, it helps me have more confidence over the ball and trust my shot. My teammates trust me, and I trust them to give me the ball when I need to.”

Additionally, senior midfielder Henry Horstman has 15 goals for the Blugolds this season. Junior forward Joey Hirschboeck has seven.

Capwell found answers for his defense as the season went along, first addressing the issue of inconsistency at goalie. At a mid-season goalkeeper tryout, sophomore Jackson Knothe impressed enough to earn the permanent spot. Meanwhile, Capwell moved one of his forwards to the defensive line to help anchor the lineup.

“I think since (Knothe) has taken over that role, he’s settled a lot of things for our defense,” Capwell said. “Later in the season we had another sophomore, David Onyeboar, who was playing forward but wasn’t really aggressive with his shot so we moved him. He’s been a huge part of our defense and helped solidify our defense.”

The Blugolds have game film from the Trailblazers (20-1-1) but still have a lot of uncertainty to address during an extended break from games.

“With them being on the opposite side of the state, it’s tough because you don’t have that line of communication with other coaches like, ‘Hey, look out for this or that,’” Capwell said. “We don’t have any common opponents so there’s a lot of uncertainty of what to expect, but when we’re watching film we’re going to try and find opportunities to score goals.

“It’s definitely different. During the regular season you normally have an idea of what teams are going to do, but you only have a week to prepare. Right now, we’re just trying to get all the logistics figured out. We found some game film of (Cristo Rey Jesuit) from a recent playoff game and we’ll use what we see from that film and hopefully provide an answer for the No. 1 seed.”

The team schedule for the week had Tuesday and Wednesday practice in the afternoon with a morning Thursday practice before leaving for Milwaukee.

Semifinal winners match up at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with the championship on the line. Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran (20-1-1) and Lake Country Lutheran (15-4-2) meet in Friday’s second semifinal.