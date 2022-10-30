 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIAA STATE BOYS SOCCER

WIAA boys soccer: La Crosse Aquinas awarded fourth seed

The Aquinas High School boys soccer team has been awarded the No. 4 seed for the upcoming WIAA Division 4 state tournament.

The Blugolds (16-7-2) qualified for their first state tournament since 2012 by beating Northland Pines 2-1 in a sectional championship match in Marshfield om Saturday.

Aquinas is paired with top-seeded Cristo Rey Jesuit (20-1-1), which was given the top seed for the tournament at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee this weekend.

Aquinas and Cristo Rey are in the first Division 4 semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday. Second-seeded Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran plays third-seeded Lake Country Lutheran in the second semifinal at 1:30 p.m.

The Division 4 championship game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

