WIAA boys soccer: La Crosse Aquinas gets shutout to set up sectional semifinal with Arcadia

The Aquinas High School boys soccer team has kicked its game into a new gear since the WIAA Division 4 postseason began.

The third-seeded Blugolds, who finished the regular season with two losses and a tie in their final three games, became a sectional qualifier on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over second-seeded Marshfield Columbus.

Aquinas (12-5-4) has won two postseason games by a combined score of 8-2 and scored both of its goals in Saturday's regional final at Marshfield, Wis., in the second half.

Freshman Vincent Bahr got the first one in the 54th minute with an assist from Hayden Larson. Sophomore Vincent Hirschboeck then converted a pass from Bahr into a goal in the 79th minute.

The Blugolds have qualified for a sectional for the first time since 2015 and will play a semifinal game at Arcadia on Thursday. The Raiders advanced to the sectional semifinals with a 10-0 victory over Coulee Christian/Providence Academy and has outscored its two postseason opponents 24-0.

The Raiders (13-3-2), who were state semifinalists last season, beat the Blugolds 4-1 when they met at Arcadia during the regular season.

Division 2

River Falls 1, Onalaska 0

ONALASKA — The third-seeded Wildcats (11-5-2) ended the season for the second-seeded Hilltoppers (16-4-2).

Onalaska had won three straight games and seven of eight after winning a regional semifinal. The Hilltoppers also beat River Falls 1-0 during the regular season.

