WIAA boys soccer: La Crosse Aquinas headed to Division 4 state tournament

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — The Aquinas High School boys soccer team might be playing its best at the right time, and the reward for that is a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state tournament,
The Bugolds, who closed out the regular season with a loss to Logan, continued its strong postseason run with a 2-1 victory over Northland Pines in a sectional final Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Harry Griffith scored off a throw-in in the 36th minute, and senior Andrew Sutton followed up by converting a free kick from just over 20 yards out in the 52nd minutes as Aquinas (16-7-2) won its first sectional in 10 years.
That puts the Blugolds in the state semifinals at either 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Friday in a tournament played at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. The championship game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Aquinas controlled the action for most of Saturday’s game, and the Eagles (6-12-3) didn’t break up the shutout until 14 seconds remained.
It was just the second goal Aquinas has allowed in the postseason, which includes wins over Stevens Point Pacelli, Marshfield Columbus, Arcadia and Northland Pines. The Blugolds outscored those opponents 14-2.
IN PHOTOS: Fall sports around the Coulee Region
Fox Valley Lutheran vs West Salem, Oct. 25
Fox Valley Lutheran vs West Salem, Oct. 25
Fox Valley Lutheran vs West Salem, Oct. 25
Fox Valley Lutheran vs West Salem, Oct. 25
Fox Valley Lutheran vs West Salem, Oct. 25
Fox Valley Lutheran vs West Salem, Oct. 25
Fox Valley Lutheran vs West Salem, Oct. 25
Medford vs Onalaska, Oct. 25
Medford vs Onalaska, Oct. 25
Medford vs Onalaska, Oct. 25
Medford vs Onalaska, Oct. 25
Medford vs Onalaska, Oct. 25
Medford vs Onalaska, Oct. 25
Medford vs Onalaska, Oct. 25
Zumbrota vs La Crescent, Oct. 25
Zumbrota vs La Crescent, Oct. 25
Zumbrota vs La Crescent, Oct. 25
Zumbrota vs La Crescent, Oct. 25
Zumbrota vs La Crescent, Oct. 25
Zumbrota vs La Crescent, Oct. 25
Zumbrota vs La Crescent, Oct. 25
Zumbrota vs La Crescent, Oct. 25
Zumbrota vs La Crescent, Oct. 25
Zumbrota vs La Crescent, Oct. 25
Zumbrota vs La Crescent, Oct. 25
Waupaca vs West Salem football, Oct. 21
Waupaca vs West Salem football, Oct. 21
Waupaca vs West Salem football, Oct. 21
Waupaca vs West Salem football, Oct. 21
Waupaca vs West Salem football, Oct. 21
Waupaca vs West Salem football, Oct. 21
Waupaca vs West Salem football, Oct. 21
Waupaca vs West Salem football, Oct. 21
SWS vs Bangor football, Oct. 21
SWS vs Bangor football, Oct. 21
SWS vs Bangor football, Oct. 21
SWS vs Bangor football, Oct. 21
SWS vs Bangor football, Oct. 21
SWS vs Bangor football, Oct. 21
SWS vs Bangor football, Oct. 21
West Salem vs Aquinas football, Oct. 14
West Salem vs Aquinas football, Oct. 14
West Salem vs Aquinas football, Oct. 14
West Salem vs Aquinas football, Oct. 14
West Salem vs Aquinas football, Oct. 14
West Salem vs Aquinas football, Oct. 14
West Salem vs Aquinas football, Oct. 14
West Salem vs Aquinas football, Oct. 14
West Salem vs Aquinas football, Oct. 14
West Salem vs Aquinas football, Oct. 14
West Salem vs Aquinas football, Oct. 14
West Salem vs Aquinas football, Oct. 14
West Salem vs Aquinas football, Oct. 14
West Salem vs Aquinas football, Oct. 14
West Salem vs Aquinas football, Oct. 14
West Salem vs Aquinas football, Oct. 14
West Salem vs Aquinas football, Oct. 14
Holmen vs Logan volleyball, Oct. 11
Holmen vs Logan volleyball, Oct. 11
Holmen vs Logan volleyball, Oct. 11
Holmen vs Logan volleyball, Oct. 11
Holmen vs Logan volleyball, Oct. 11
Onalaska vs Holmen soccer, Oct. 11
Onalaska vs Holmen soccer, Oct. 11
Onalaska vs Holmen soccer, Oct. 11
Onalaska vs Holmen soccer, Oct. 11
Onalaska vs Holmen soccer, Oct. 11
Onalaska vs Holmen soccer, Oct. 11
Onalaska vs Holmen soccer, Oct. 11
Onalaska vs Holmen soccer, Oct. 11
Onalaska vs Holmen soccer, Oct. 11
Bangor vs Luther football, Oct. 7
Bangor vs Luther football, Oct. 7
Bangor vs Luther football, Oct. 7
Bangor vs Luther football, Oct. 7
Bangor vs Luther football, Oct. 7
Bangor vs Luther football, Oct. 7
Logan vs Holmen football, Oct. 7
Logan vs Holmen football, Oct. 7
Logan vs Holmen football, Oct. 7
Logan vs Holmen football, Oct. 7
Logan vs Holmen football, Oct. 7
Logan vs Holmen football, Oct. 7
Logan vs Holmen football, Oct. 7
Logan vs Holmen football, Oct. 7
Logan vs Holmen football, Oct. 7
Girls sectional tennis: Oct. 5
Girls sectional tennis: Oct. 5
Girls sectional tennis: Oct. 5
Girls sectional tennis: Oct. 5
Girls sectional tennis: Oct. 5
Aquinas vs Logan volleyball, Oct. 4
Aquinas vs Logan volleyball, Oct. 4
Aquinas vs Logan volleyball, Oct. 4
Aquinas vs Logan volleyball, Oct. 4
Aquinas vs Logan volleyball, Oct. 4
Aquinas vs Logan volleyball, Oct. 4
Aquinas vs Central volleyball, Sept. 27
Aquinas vs Central volleyball, Sept. 27
Aquinas vs Central volleyball, Sept. 27
Aquinas vs Central volleyball, Sept. 27
Aquinas vs Central volleyball, Sept. 27
Aquinas vs Central volleyball, Sept. 27
Aquinas vs Central volleyball, Sept. 27
Aquinas vs Central volleyball, Sept. 27
Aquinas vs Central volleyball, Sept. 27
Aquinas vs Central volleyball, Sept. 27
Aquinas vs Central volleyball, Sept. 27
MVC girls tennis meet: Sept. 26
MVC girls tennis meet: Sept. 26
MVC girls tennis meet: Sept. 26
MVC girls tennis meet: Sept. 26
MVC girls tennis meet: Sept. 26
MVC girls tennis meet: Sept. 26
Westby vs Aquinas football, Sept 23
Westby vs Aquinas football, Sept 23
Westby vs Aquinas football, Sept 23
Westby vs Aquinas football, Sept 23
Westby vs Aquinas football, Sept 23
Westby vs Aquinas football, Sept 23
Westby vs Aquinas football, Sept 23
Westby vs Aquinas football, Sept 23
Reedsburg vs Onalaska football, Sept 23
Reedsburg vs Onalaska football, Sept 23
Reedsburg vs Onalaska football, Sept 23
Reedsburg vs Onalaska football, Sept 23
Reedsburg vs Onalaska football, Sept 23
Reedsburg vs Onalaska football, Sept 23
Reedsburg vs Onalaska football, Sept 23
Holmen vs Onalaska volleyball, Sept 20
Holmen vs Onalaska volleyball, Sept 20
Holmen vs Onalaska volleyball, Sept 20
Holmen vs Onalaska volleyball, Sept 20
Holmen vs Onalaska volleyball, Sept 20
Holmen vs Onalaska volleyball, Sept 20
Holmen vs Onalaska volleyball, Sept 20
Holmen vs Onalaska volleyball, Sept 20
Holmen vs Onalaska volleyball, Sept 20
Onalaska Luther vs West Salem girls tennis, Sept 20
Onalaska Luther vs West Salem girls tennis, Sept 20
Onalaska Luther vs West Salem girls tennis, Sept 20
Onalaska Luther vs West Salem girls tennis, Sept 20
Onalaska Luther vs West Salem girls tennis, Sept 20
Onalaska Luther vs West Salem girls tennis, Sept 20
Onalaska Luther vs West Salem girls tennis, Sept 20