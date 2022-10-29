 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AQUINAS 2, NORTHLAND PINES 1

WIAA boys soccer: La Crosse Aquinas headed to Division 4 state tournament

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — The Aquinas High School boys soccer team might be playing its best at the right time, and the reward for that is a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state tournament,

The Bugolds, who closed out the regular season with a loss to Logan, continued its strong postseason run with a 2-1 victory over Northland Pines in a sectional final Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Harry Griffith scored off a throw-in in the 36th minute, and senior Andrew Sutton followed up by converting a free kick from just over 20 yards out in the 52nd minutes as Aquinas (16-7-2) won its first sectional in 10 years.

That puts the Blugolds in the state semifinals at either 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Friday in a tournament played at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. The championship game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Aquinas controlled the action for most of Saturday’s game, and the Eagles (6-12-3) didn’t break up the shutout until 14 seconds remained.

It was just the second goal Aquinas has allowed in the postseason, which includes wins over Stevens Point Pacelli, Marshfield Columbus, Arcadia and Northland Pines. The Blugolds outscored those opponents 14-2.

