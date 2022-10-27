WIAA boys soccer: Tomah advances past Holmen in sectional semifinal

TOMAH -- The Tomah High School boys soccer team could look like a very different group of young men next week.

"We all had bets if we go to state and win it, we're getting buzzcuts," goalkeeper Trevin Johnson said.

The Timberwolves took one more step toward the state tournament — and shaved heads — when Dane Vervoren scored a goal late in overtime to lift Tomah to a 1-0 victory over Holmen in a WIAA Division 2 boys soccer semifinal at Veterans Field. Tomah advanced to Saturday's sectional final at Pulaski High School against Pulaski or West De Pere.

It's Tomah's first-ever trip to a sectional final and an unexpected one. The Timberwolves took a five-seed into the tournament before upsetting Onalaska and River Falls in regional contests.

"We're just living in the moment, Vervoren said. "We're playing our game, finding our guys and just being a team."

Vervoren's moment came in the 96th minute after teammate Trey Torkelson jumped on a Holmen turnover in the Tomah attacking zone. He then shoved a pass to Vervoren, who got behind the Holmen defense and slid a low crossing shot past Holmen goalkeeper Caleb Lor.

"It was a pretty good pass from Trey," Vervoren said. "All I had to do is take a touch and then shoot. It was a pretty amazing moment to score the game-winning goal."

Tomah coach Scott Conzemius said his team took advantage of a rare Holmen defensive mistake.

"It was played immediately to Dane, and Dane just pounced on it," Conzemius said. "We kept preaching, 'Forwards, you're finding some space. Hit it when you get the chance.' Dane took his one touch and hit it very nicely."

Until then, Holmen kept Vervoren and the rest of the Timberwolves offense under wraps. Tomah controlled most of the possession in the first half but didn't come close to scoring a goal until late in regulation. With three minutes until overtime, Torkelson broke free and fired a point-blank shot at Lor, who batted the shot and collected the rebound.

Holmen had the first scoring opportunity of overtime. In the 92nd minute, Johnson dove to his right to make a header save and then picked his way through heavy traffic to corral the ensuing corner kick.

Seconds after Vervoren's goal, Johnson, who made just one save in regulation, was forced to make a stretching fingertip catch to keep Holmen from scoring the equalizer.

Both teams came into the match with bracket-defying heroics. Holmen was seeded sixth and was attempting to reach the sectional final by winning three straight road matches.

Conzemius said the Vikings came to Tomah with a stingy defense and a workhorse midfield unit.

"Both teams are just really sound defensively, and both teams have midfield that have an incredible work rate," Conzemius said. "We knew coming in that this wouldn't be a high-scoring match ... we knew opportunities would be limited."

Had the match gone into overtime, Conzemius was confident that Johnson was ready to deliver for a second straight game. He made two critical saves during a shootout against River Falls and came up big in overtime against Holmen.

"Trevin came up with two huge saves near the end," Conzemius said. "That second shot that came in, he made it look at lot easier than it really was."

Johnson said the team is peaking at the right time.

"It's just drive," said Johnson said. "Our offense started to figure stuff out, and everybody started knowing their roles. We got the job done."