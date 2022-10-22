WIAA boys soccer: Tomah, Holmen score upsets; Aquinas, Arcadia advance

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The Tomah High School boys soccer team was given a fifth seed for the WIAA Division 2 tournament, but it hung with top-seeded River Falls during a regular-season loss.

The Timberwolves were given a second crack at the Wildcats on Saturday and scored a significant victory by playing even through regulation and two overtimes before winning a regional championship in a shootout.

Tomah (8-6-5) emerged from a 1-1 tie by outscoring River Falls 5-3 on penalty kicks to earn a spot in the sectional semifinals against sixth-seeded Holmen, which also pulled off an upset of second-seeded New Richmond on Saturday.

After a scoreless regulation and first overtime, River Falls (9-3-4) received a goal from Tustin Todd with an assist from Julian Duran-Marin in the 92nd minute. Tomah forced the shootout when Dane Vervoren assisted on a Remy Espanet goal that tied the score at 1.

Richer, Owen Anderson, Jonah Nick, Haakon Garvin and Trey Torkelson all converted penalty kicks for the Timberwolves, and Tomah took its advantage when Trevin Johnson stopped River Falls on its second attempt. Johnson had six saves with the shootout stop his biggest.

Tomah played Holmen twice during the regular season. The Timberwolves won the first matchup 1-0, and the teams played to a scoreless tie in the second.

Holmen 3, New Richmond 2

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — The Vikings (12-7-2) trailed the Tigers twice but found ways to knot the score before Andre De La Rosa made his first goal of the season a memorable one with 4 minutes left on the clock.

New Richmond scored the first goal and rode it to a 1-0 halftime lead before Holmen struck with a goal from Drew Ripp. Elliot Waldron answered New Richmond’s second goal with an assist from De La Rosa before De La Rosa won the game.

Caleb Lor had 12 saves for the Vikings, who have won four straight games and lost a 1-0 match to the Tigers during the regular season.

Division 3

Belleville/New Glarus 2, Logan 0

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — The eighth-seeded Rangers had their season come to an end with a 9-6-5 record with a loss to the top-seeded team in its group.

Belleville/New Glarus scored on a penalty kick near the end of the first half (38th minute) and followed up with another goal less than 10 minutes into the second half. Aiden Hatleberg scored both goals for Belleville/New Glarus (18-1-1).

Gabe Sanders had seven saves for Logan.

Division 4

Aquinas 3, Marshfield Columbus 0

The second-seeded Blugolds (14-7-2) scored twice in the first half and once in the second to knock out the third-seeded Dons.

Andrew Sutton, Henry Horstman and Caden Schams scored goals for Aquinas, which won for the fourth time in six games and qualified for a sectional semifinal at top-seeded Arcadia on Thursday.

Sutton's goal was assisted by Horstman, Horstman’s goal was assisted by David Onyeabor and Schams’ by Joey Hirschboeck.

Arcadia 1, McDonell/Regis

ARCADIA — The Raiders (16-5-2) scored on a penalty kick to advance to the sectional semifinal against Aquinas.