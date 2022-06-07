WIAA boys state golf: Aquinas' Dobbins ties for 25th in D2, Holmen's Dirks for 41st in D1

KOHLER, Wis. — Aquinas High School senior Sam Dobbins saved his best round for last at the WIAA state boys golf tournament on Tuesday.

Dobbins closed out the Division 2 tournament with a 6-over-par 78 at the Blackwolf Run Golf Course, and the performance moved him up from a tie for 25th place after the first day to a tie for 16th place overall.

Dobbins finished at 17-over 161 in a field led by medalist Winston Knobloch of Winneconne. Knobloch turned in rounds of 72 and 75 for a 3-over 147. Antigo's Joe Volpentesta was second (149) and Berlin's Tyler Johnson third (150).

Madison Edgewood of the Sacred Heart won the Division 2 team championship with a 625. Appleton Xavier was second (635) and Winneconne third (645).

Eau Claire Memorial won the Division 1 team championship with a score of 608. That was three shots better than Kettle Moraine and 10 ahead of third-place Milwaukee Marquette.

Memorial's Will Schlitz was Division 1 medalist with a 1-over 145 after rounds of 76 and 69. The 69 on Tuesday beat par by three shots.

Sheboygan North's Mason Schmidtke was second (146) and Appleton North's Rasmus Madsen third (147).

Holmen senior Brennan Dirks followed up a first round of 80 with another 80 to put him at 16-over 160. That was good for a tie for 41st place.

Kohler won the Division 3 championship with a 643 that beat runner-up Cambridge (648) and third-place Mineral Point (684).

Individual medalist was Trey Oswald of Orfordville Parkview. Oswald shot a 6-over 150 that beat Lancaster's Noah Kirsch and Kohler's Reece Breitenbach, who tied for second at 152.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0