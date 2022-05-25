WIAA boys tennis: Holmen's Vincent Young a Division 1 state qualifier

EAU CLAIRE, Wis, -- The Onalaska and Tomah high school boys tennis teams put 20 points on the board to finish in a tie for fourth place at the WIAA Division 1 Eau Claire Memorial Sectional on Wednesday.

The Hilltoppers and Timberwolves were each led by a pair of third-place finishes, but Holmen sophomore Vincent Young was the only local player who left the meet knowing he'll play in the individual state tournament next week.

Young (13-7) lost semifinal and third-place matches on Wednesday, but his fourth-place finish at No. 1 singles punched his ticket to a first-round state matchup at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison on June 2.

The top four finishers at No. 1 singles and doubles and No.2 singles and doubles champions earned automatic spots in the state brackets. Other top players will be selected to fill out the field.

Eau Claire Memorial won the team championship with 54 points and was followed by Menomonie (28) and Hudson (26). Holmen placed eighth with 12.

Onalaska junior Max Klein (20-7) lost his semifinal match but came back to beat Tomah junior Jonah Nick (19-4) 7-6 (2), 6-3 for third place at No. 2 singles.

Onalaska junior Micah Bornitz (26-1) also lost his semifinal and came back to win his third-place match. Bornitz beat Holmen freshman Noah Snipes (14-6) 6-4, 6-3.

The Timberwolves posted their third-place finishes at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles.

Tomah junior Greg Klouda (16-5) finished his day with a 6-2, 6-0 third-place win over Stevens Point's Carter Gaede.

Tomah's Ethan Libbey and Logan Boulton recovered from a semifinal loss to beat Stevens Point's Brock Chandonais and Jacob Lutgen 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0