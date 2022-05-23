WIAA boys tennis: La Crosse Aquinas moves unscathed through Division 2 subsectional

WEST SALEM — The Aquinas High School boys tennis team enjoyed a perfect day during a WIAA Division 2 subsectional meet at West Salem on Monday.

The Blugolds, who won the MVC championship this season, only had to play five matches, but the singles players and doubles teams won all of them to advance safely to Thursday’s Eau Claire Regis Sectional.

Junior Joe O’Flaherty (No. 2 singles), sophomore Shane Willenbring (No. 3 singles), senior Joey Endrizzi (No. 4 singles), and the teams of senior Paulie Reuteman and sophomore Samuel Dickinson (No. 2) and junior Lars Gundersen and freshman Pat Gundersen (No. 3) won qualifying matches during a breezy day during courts near the Panther Den.

Aquinas finished with a first-place score of 20, and it will build on that in Eau Claire. Logan tied for second with 14 points.

Players in first flight singles and doubles had to qualify for semifinal matches to advance, while players at other flights needed to advance to finals. Brackets will be continued Thursday in Eau Claire.

O’Flaherty beat Osceola’s Carson Hollman 6-1, 6-0 in his semifinal match, and Willenbring knocked off Amery’s Spencer Albee 6-1, 6-2. Willenbring’s final match will be against Logan junior Erik Moore, who won quarterfinal and semifinal matches in straight sets.

Endrizzi beat Baldwin-Woodville’s Vince Searafina 6-0, 6-0 in his semifinal match.

Reuteman and Dickinson beat West Salem’s Krish Patel and Ben Fleckenstein 6-1, 6-1, and the Gundersens beat Baldwin-Woodville’s Jerome Dietzman and William Eggink 6-0, 6-2.

Aquinas freshman Anderson Fortney advanced without playing at No. 1 singles as did the No. 1 doubles team of senior Ethan Schamberger and freshman Mitchell Fortney.

West Salem’s No. 1 doubles team of Jack Hehli and freshman Kyle Hehli also advanced without playing.

Logan senior William Coffey will match up with Fortney after winning his quarterfinal at No. 1 singles.

DIVISION 1: Onalaska and Tomah finished a subsectional meet at Central with 18 points apiece and lead the way to Wednesday’s Eau Claire Memorial Sectional.

Three local players advanced to the sectional at No. 1 singles, with Onalaska’s Aiden Sommerfield, Tomah’s Joe Renner and Holmen’s Vincent Young winning quarterfinals in straight sets. Young won 6-0, 6-0 and matches up with Venner in the next round.

Tomah’ Jonah Nick and Onalaska’s Max Klein both won twice at No. 2 singles and will face off in Eau Claire on Wednesday. Onalaska’s Micah Bornitz and Holmen’s Noah Snipes did the same to set up a match between the two at No. 3 singles.

Tomah’s Greg Klouda was the only local winner of two matches at No. 4 singles, where he qualified.

Holmen’s Drew Shay and Kong Xiong are sectional qualifiers after winning a match at No. 1 doubles, and they’ll be joined in Eau Claire by Onalaska’s Matt Hinitt and Calyn Ngeth at No. 2 doubles and Tomah’s Ethan Libbey and Logan Boulton, who won twice at No. 3 doubles.

