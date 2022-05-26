WIAA boys tennis: La Crosse Aquinas wins Division 2 sectional, heads to team state tournament

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Aquinas High School boys tennis team didn't just win a WIAA Division 2 sectional championship on Thursday, it dominated the competition.

The Blugolds swept through all four singles brackets and had two doubles teams crowned as championship while accumulating 54 points at the Menard YMCA Tennis Center and earning a spot in the team state tournament next month.

Aquinas finished comfortably ahead of second-place Altoona, Antigo and Eau Claire Regis, which all tied at 21.

The Blugolds also have qualifiers for the individual state tournament June 2-3-4 at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison after Anderson Fortney won at No. 1 singles, Joe O'Flaherty won at No. 2 singles and the team of Paulie Reuteman and Sam Dickinson won at No. 2 doubles.

The team of Ethan Schamberger and Mitchell Fortney also qualified for the individual state bracket after placing second to West Salem's Jack and Kyle Hehli, who stopped the Blugolds' bid at an outright sweep of flight titles.

The sectional championship is the team's ninth overall and second in a row. The team state tournament, which will consist of semifinal and championship duals, takes place June 10-11 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Anderson Fortney (20-2), a freshman, won all of his matches in straight sets and handed Antigo's Garrett Husnick a 6-2, 6-0 defeat in the No. 1 singles final. O'Flaherty (20-2), a junior, also won his matches in straight sets. O'Flaherty beat Lakeland's Dominic Gironella 6-2, 6-2 to win the No. 2 singles title.

They are joined at both state tournaments by the teams of Schamberger and Mitchell Fortney and Reuteman and Dickinson.

Schamberger and Fortney (15-7) beat Antigo's Calvin Jansen and Nolan Bunnell 6-4, 6-0 before running into the Hehli brothers. The Hehlis (14-0) won the No. 1 doubles title with a 6-0, 6-1 victory.

Reuteman and Dickinson (19-3) beat Baldwin-Woodville's Tyler Smigla and Gus Kroening 6-3, 6-3 to win the No. 2 doubles bracket.

While only players in first and second flights can qualify for the individual state tournament, the Blugolds take more champions with them to the team state tournament.

Shane Willenbring (17-6), a sophomore, won his No. 3 singles title with a straight-set win over Medford's. Joey Endrizzi III (10-6), a senior, also won in straight sets over Amery's Blake Anderson at No. 4.

The Blugolds' No. 3 doubles team of junior Lars Gundersen and freshman Patrick Gundersen (10-4) also swept through their competition at No. 3 doubles. The Gundersens beat Altoona's Brenden Bauman and Braxton Lang 6-2, 6-1 in its championship match.

The Hehlis, who are teaming up after both posted unbeaten singles records this season, have enjoyed a dominant run through the postseason. Their three matches have resulted in 6-0, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-1 victories.

