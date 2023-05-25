Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Aquinas High School boys tennis team won the WIAA Division 2 Eau Claire Regis Sectional by scoring 52 points and assuring itself of representation at both the upcoming individual and team state tournaments.

The Blugolds finished comfortably ahead of second-place Regis (34) and will play in its third straight team state tournament — and 10th overall — at Nielsen Stadium in Madison on June 10.

Aquinas has automatic individual state qualifiers in sophomore Anderson Fortney (24-4) at No. 1 singles and senior Joe O’Flaherty (21-1) at No. 2 singles.

O’Flaherty won his flight by beating two opponents in straight sets and knocking off Osceola’s Carson Hollman 6-1, 6-1 in the championship match. Fortney placed second after beating Regis’ Alex Erickson 6-0, 6-2. He then ran into West Salem sophomore Kyle Hehli, who handed him a 6-4, 6-2 defeat.

Hehli, who won a Division 2 doubles championship with his brother Jack last spring, improved his season record to 24-0. He beat Altoona’s Ryan Hays 6-1, 6-1 to qualify for the championship match against Fortney.

Aquinas junior Shane Willenbring and sophomore Mitchell Fortney (18-4) teamed up to win a No. 1 doubles championship but had to work against Logan junior Danil Roberts and freshman Maxim Roberts (13-3) to get it. Willenbring and Fortney emerged with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory in the finals, but both teams qualify for state.

Aquinas junior Sam Dickinson and Patrick Gundersen (20-3) round out the locla state qualifiers after their victory and No. 2 doubles title. Dickinson and Gundersen beat Logan’s Brayden Depaolo and Gavin Wappler 6-1, 6-3 for the championship.

Aquinas freshman Jaedan Silcox won the No. 3 singles bracket, and freshman teammate Tegan Schott placed second at No. 4 singles.

The top four finishers in No. 1 flights and the champions in No. 2 flights qualified for the individual state tournament., which takes place at Nielsen Stadium on June 1-3.

Aquinas senior Lars Gundersen and junior Michael Johnson were champions at No. 3 doubles.