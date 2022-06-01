WIAA boys tennis: West Salem's Hehli brothers tackle Division 2 state field together

WEST SALEM — West Salem High School tennis players Jack and Kyle Hehli had a collective decision to make as the end of the regular season approached.

Were they going to go it alone for the WIAA postseason, or were they going to team up and try to extend their playing time that way?

The brothers have spent their lives learning about each other as players, and with Jack being a senior, this was the first — and last — presented chance to play with his freshman brother and the goal of winning a state championship.

So even though both were unbeaten in singles matches, they opted to enter the postseason as a doubles team and see what they could accomplish.

“Before the season started, we were thinking about playing doubles together,” Jack said. “When we started playing together, we were playing really well, and we thought it was out best shot to to our best at state.”

But that wasn’t the only reason the two abandoned singles seasons with matching 8-0 records.

“If we both make it to state (in singles),” Jack explained, “there’s always the chance of a draw where we play each other in the first round or something.

“That wouldn’t be good, and this just eliminates that chance.”

The decision appears to be a good one because the brothers have been seeded fifth in the Division 2 bracket at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

They have played 14 matches together and won them all. Most of the other qualifying teams have played more matches, but the Hehlis are the only unbeaten team in the bracket.

The number of matches played shouldn’t factor in much when determining experience for the biggest weekend of the season. They’ve been playing with and against each other for years, and there may not be a team in the field more accustomed to what to expect from one another.

Jack and Kyle likely know each other’s strengths and weakness better than most as part of a true tennis family. Their dad, Bill Hehli, is the men’s and women’s tennis coach at UW-La Crosse, so they’ve grown up in the sport.

Kyle said they know the best ways to attack together and have the kind of camaraderie necessary to stay in points and weather potential trouble.

“We don’t get mad at each other over anything, and we help bring each other up,” Kyle said. “We work well together.”

“I double-faulted the other day and got an eye roll,” Jack countered.

They play most comfortably with Kyle on the baseline and Jack at the net, and that approach has allowed them to beat teams like the Aquinas duo of Ethan Schamberger and Mitchell Fortney — also state qualifiers — twice.

Jack and Kyle won their sectional matchup 6-1, 6-0 in Eau Claire, which likely shows just how ready they are to tackle a new field of teams in Madison.

“It’s been good to see how we compare to some of the better teams in the area,” Jack said. “We’ve seen how good the Aquinas team is, and we’re happy with how we played against them.”

Jack has enjoyed plenty of singles success before getting the chance to form this team. He went 12-5 as a freshman in 2019 and 27-2 with both losses coming during a sixth-place finish at state last season.

AQUINAS WELL REPRESENTED: The Blugolds filled their potential spot in Division 2 singles and doubles with two entries in each spot.

Aquinas ran the table to win the MVC championship this season and won easily their sectional championship to earn a berth in next week’s team state tournament. The Blugolds (14-3) were given a No. 3 seed after finishing the season ranked ninth by state coaches. Their semifinal opponent is second-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9-7) in the semifinal round on June 9.

Singles players Anderson Fortney (20-2), a freshman, and Joe O’Flaherty (20-2), a junior, both play Thursday night. Fortney is seeded seventh.

The teams of senior Ethan Schamberger and freshman Mitchell Fortney (15-7) and senior Paulie Reuteman and sophomore Sam Dickinson (19-3) also start Thursday night with the hope of getting second-round matches Friday afternoon.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0