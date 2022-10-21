WIAA cross country: Bangor, La Crosse Aquinas boys qualify for state

OSSEO, Wis. — The Bangor High School boys cross country team nipped Aquinas by one point and qualified for its first WIAA Division 3 meet by winning a sectional hosted by Osseo-Fairchild on Friday.

The Cardinals and Blugolds both qualified for the meet at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., next weekend by finishing ahead of third-place Kickapoo/La Farge. The top two teams from each sectional qualify for the meet.

Bangor ran to a team score of 78 with three of the top 10 individuals. Senior Gavin Benzing led the way with a sixth-place finish and time of 17 minutes, 9.5 seconds.

Aquinas had three of the top 17 individual finishers and was led by junior Jonathan Skemp's third-place time of 16:27.4.

C-FC swept the individual championships with senior Wesley Pronschinske (15:59.4) and freshman Addy Duellman (19:04). Duellman's performance helped lead the Pirates to a team victory and score of 50.

Bangor's boys also received scoring runs from sophomore Traevon Delaney (eighth, 17:31), junior Nolan Langrehr (10th, 17:55.4), junior Aryn Lochen (26th, 18:53.5) and Evan Buchholz (28th, 18:56.6).

Skemp was backed up by junior Joey Hirschboeck (12th, 18:10.5), sophomore Trevor Paulson (17th, 18:22.4), sophomore Declan Gregg (20th, 18:27.5) and freshman Oliver Buck (27th, 18:54.3)..

Brookwood senior Dylan Powell is an individual state qualifier after placing fifth with his time of 16:28, and Blair-Taylor junior Kristoffer Sandal joins him after placing seventh (17:11.5).

Brookwood's girls were the top local team in that race, and they finished third with a score of 91. Kickapoo/La Farge took the second team spot with an 80.

Bangor sophomore Anna Fronk (fifth,19:44.6), Melrose-Mindoro junior Claire Becker (20:16.5) and Westby freshman Elizabeth Curtis (eighth, 20:30.2) all emerged as individual state qualifiers out of the girls race.

The top five individuals not on qualifying teams are gets spots reserved for them in the state races.