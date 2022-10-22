WIAA cross country: Holmen girls, Onalaska boys trio qualify for state meet

WEST SALEM -- The Holmen High School girls cross country team isn't used to pressure running, but it showed on Saturday that it can handle that.

Onalaska sophomore Manny Putz followed that performance up by simply being Manny during a WIAA Division 1 sectional at Maple Grove Venues.

The Vikings followed up a perfect team performance in the MVC meet last week with a significant one by winning a team championship and qualifying for their first state meet in 15 years.

Holmen had freshman Sabrina Lechnir and junior Anabella Filips finish among the top eight as it ran to a team score of 68 that was good enough to hold off runner-up Eau Claire Memorial (75) and third-place Menomonie (88).

The Vikings and Old Abes will run as a group again next weekend at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

"This is a young team, and I sensed a lot of pressure when they ran," Holmen coach Steve Mally said. "They didn't run relaxed like they normally run.

"Memorial is good, too, and they came to run. It worked out in our favor."

Putz, a sophomore, won the boys race in 15 minutes, 44.8 seconds and won it comfortably. The second-place finisher was junior teammate Blake Burnstad (16:42.3).

The Hilltoppers, who won last year's Division 1 state championship, did not advance after placing third (83), but Putz and Burnstad qualified as individuals and will be joined by sophomore teammate Arlo White (10th, 17:03.7).

"It isn't often that you have three qualifiers and the team doesn't make it," Onalaska coach Darin Shepardson said. "We knew the team title could come down to us offsetting from our upper end to our back side.

"Blake did a good job of sitting (with a pack) and getting that (second place) with his kick. Arlo sat in his 10 spot, and we wanted him to keep Blake in sight, and he's been doing a great job for us."

Eau Claire Memorial's boys won the team title with a score of 47, and Hudson took the second qualifying spot when its 61 was good enough to beat the third-place Hilltoppers (83).

Putz was the talk of the meet among the gallery and said he wanted to run hard for the first two-thirds of the race and then hold position the rest of the way. It resulted in another dominant victory.

"Today was a lot hotter (than last week), but I just wanted to get the lead, run with it and not push during the last 1,000 meters," Putz said. "I just needed to do what needed to be done and save (the push) for next week."

The Vikings will also search for a way to make that push next week as state qualifiers for the third time in program history and first time since 2007.

Lechnir, who won last week's MVC race, finished seventh individually in 20:17.7, and Filips followed directly behind in eighth (20:26.5).

Freshman Jocelyn Williams (14th21:01.7), junior Sydney Valiska (17th, 21:15.8) and sophomore Bailey Sommerville (22nd, 21:48.5) also had scoring runs for Holmen.

Mally wasn't just excited to qualify, he's excited to see how his Vikings can perform in a different setting.

"There's no target now," he said. "It's been since 2007, so there is no pressure, although they ran well with it today. I think they learned a lot from this, and I think they are excited to run again next week."

Onalaska's girls finished eighth (218) and were led by senior Alli Thomas (21:10), while Central was 11th (247) and Sparta 12th (249). Sophomore Brianna Grilley (34th, 22:53.1) led the RiverHawks and senior Vanessa Gavilan (30th, 22:45.4) the Spartans.

Holmen's boys were eighth (201) and led by junior Samuel Horman (30th, 18:26.8). Central was 11th (288) and Sparta 12th (338). Senior Wesley Barnhart led the RiverHawks (34th, 18:33.5) and senior Boston Miller (54th, 19:14.9) the Spartans.