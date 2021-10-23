WIAA cross country: Manny Putz, Onalaska boys win Division 1 sectional

WEST SALEM — Upon waking up and realizing that the conditions lent themselves to a special day, Onalaska High School freshman Manny Putz had high hopes as he headed to Maple Grove Venues in West Salem on Saturday.

While the prevailing focus was on the Hilltoppers qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet next weekend, Putz also had a score to settle with the course record.

He and senior teammate Ron Walters made a season out of controlling races at the front this fall, and they did so again as the top two finishers as fourth-ranked Onalaska posted a team score of 24 to coast to a sectional championship and spot they wanted at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., on Oct. 30.

“We talked about running relaxed through the first mile, but I also told them not to be surprised if they came through quick,” said Onalaska coach Darin Shepardson, whose team finished comfortably ahead of second-place Hudson (91). “The course conditions are really good, and we’ve been doing some work that gets us to the point where we can run pretty quickly without a lot of effort.

“Sure enough, Manny comes through the first mile in the 4:49-4:50 range. He was surprise, but he was still running relaxed.”

Putz eventually broke away from Walters and completed the course in 15:47.9, which clipped the previous course record of 15:51 by Central graduate Sam Pinkowski.

“I wanted to stick with Ron again and have that support of my teammate with me and and have someone to push with me,” Putz said of Walters, who placed second in 16:07.5.

Walters was comfortably ahead of third-place Lukas Wagner of Chippewa Falls (16:17.7), and teammates Austin Oyen, Tyler Lee and Blake Burnstad weren’t too far behind.

Oyen was fourth (16:26.5), Lee sixth (16:29.6) and Burnstad 11th (16:54.7) to give Shepardson just the kind of team performance he wanted to see.

“We wanted to get out and dictate the race from the get-go,” Shepardson said. “We kind of thought people would sit on us a little bit, so we ran relaxed, and it worked really well to have Tyler back a little bit with Austin, and they put together really solid races.

“Once Blake got in the position he was in, we wanted him to hold it, and he was able to get by another couple of people at the end. They executed really well.”

The Hilltoppers will be joined at the state meet by Holmen senior Cameron LaMere, who placed ninth with a time of 16:35 to grab the final individual qualifying spot. LaMere clipped 10th-place Wesley Barnhart of Central (16:48.9) for that last spot in the state field.

No local girls qualified in Division 1, and Holmen sophomore Anabella Filips just missed out on qualifying as an individual with her 10th-place finish and time of 20:06.2. The Vikings placed fourth as the top local team with a score of 116.

“Originally, I thought I went out a little too fast because (at the conference race), my medium (mile) was 6:36, I think,” Filips said. “My first mile today was 5:56, which is a big difference, but I got out like that and figured I might as well keep going.”

Chippewa Falls senior Haley Mason grabbed the final individual qualifying spot with a 19:47.9.

WEST SALEM FILLS QUALIFIER CARD: The West Salem boys and girls both qualified for state as teams with their performances at the Division 2 Colby Sectional.

The Panthers won the boys championship with a score of 61 and placed second to Medford in the girls competition with a 47. G-E-T’s boys will join them after a second-place performance and score of 94.

West Salem’s boys were led by fourth-place sophomore Brennan Garbers (16:57.4), and he was backed up by eighth-place junior Dawson Gronemus (17:23.4), 13th-place senior Vincent Schawrz (17:50.7), 16th-place senior Blaine Wheeler (17:51.8) and 20th-place senior Max Wolf (18:10).

G-E-T’s boys had all scoring runner sin the top 27 with junior Sam Ruiter (11th, 17:44.9) at the front. Senior Ethan Burmeister (14th, 17:50.8), senior Carter Gold (19th, 18:08.4), senior Lance Jumbeck (23rd, 18:20.4) and sophomore Xander Burmeister (27th, 18:24.4) also helped the Red Hawks qualify.

West Salem’s girls were led by third-place freshman Mia Olson (20:09.6). Junior Alena Donahue (10th, 20:42.4), junior Morgan Quackenbush (18th, 21;13.5), junior Macey Tauscher (21st, 21:26.1) and sophomore McKenna LaFleur (23rd, 21:36.1) also scored for the Panthers.

Arcadia’s Tegan Michalak (sixth, 20;16.3) is an individual state qualifier.

AQUINAS BOYS VICTORIOUS: Aquinas ran to a Division 3 boys championship at Westby with two of the top five overall runners and by having all five of its competitors in the top 26.

The Blugolds scored 68 points and beta second-place Kickapoo/La Farge (88) behind a ofourth-place run by sophomore Jonathan Skemp (16:38) and fifth-place performance from senior Alec Taylor (16:38.8). Senior Nick Drye (17:44.4) was 13th, freshman Declan Gregg (18:29.1) 20th and senior Ben Swift (18:34.1) 26th.

Brookwood junior Dylan Powell (sixth, 16:55.6) is an individual qualifier.

The Coulee Region didn’t have a team qualifier in the girls race at Westby.

Bangor freshman Anna Fronk was second (19:47.6) and Melrose-Mindoro sophomore Claire Becker (19:54.9) fifth to become individual qualifiers.

