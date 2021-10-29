WIAA cross country: West Salem boys, girls 'racing well at the right time' ahead of state meet

Justin Stakston saw the potential before the season began, but it became clear to the coach on Sept. 18 that the West Salem High School boys and girls cross country teams were in good position to make a postseason push.

Then, the Panthers competed in the Division 2 portion of the Smiley Invitational in Wausau; the boys edged Little Chute, which was ranked third by the state’s coaches at the time, to win the meet, while the girls finished second after losing a tiebreaker to Little Chute, which was ranked fifth.

“That was kind of really the first time (with the girls) that, ‘OK, we’ve got something here,’” Stakston said. “The guys’ side, too, was kind of the same.”

From there, the goal for both teams was obvious — qualify for the WIAA Division 2 state meet.

West Salem finished the regular season strong, with the boys and girls winning the Black River Falls Invitational and top-three finishes behind only Division 1 teams at the Jim Newman Invitational.

The Panthers swept the Coulee Conference championships two weeks ago and carried that momentum into last weekend’s WIAA Division 2 Colby Sectional, where the boys took the team title and the girls finished second to each punch a ticket to state.

“We’re definitely racing well at the right time,” Stakston said. “... Their mantra has kind of been, ‘Let’s keep winning in October.’”

West Salem will have the opportunity to do so Saturday at the state meet held at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The Division 2 boys race begins at noon, while the girls start at 1:45 p.m.

For the fifth-ranked boys, a trip to state felt attainable after they qualified and took eighth in Division 2 last year.

They did lose three of their top five runners to graduation — Charlie McKinney, Brady Niemeier and Carson Mooney — though Brennan Garbers and Dawson Gronemus returned for their sophomore and junior seasons, respectively.

Garbers has taken a step forward and led West Salem throughout the season, but the Panthers’ success would not be possible without key contributions from the senior class.

Vincent Schwarz and Max Wolf have built on solid track and field seasons this past spring — both were part of West Salem’s state qualifying 3,200-meter relay team — while Blaine Wheeler has found relief from shin pain that he has battled for multiple years.

“He’s not pain-free, but for him it’s probably, like, almost pain-free because it’s so much better than what it was,” Stakston said. “Because of that, now he’s finally able to realize his true potential. He’s just super motivated right now, and he’s ready to go.”

Those five have been a model of consistency — with either Gronemus or Schwarz following Garbers, and Wheeler and Wolf taking the Nos. 4 and 5 spots. That’s led to performances such as last Saturday’s sectional, where each finished in the top 20, but Stakston still believes there is room for improvement.

“I feel like Vinny has a lot of potential that we haven’t seen yet. I’m hoping to see it on Saturday, but I mean, he’s been doing a great job for us,” Stakston said. “And Blaine just continues to kind of move up. The sky’s the limit for Blaine yet because I think he’s still figuring out now that he’s healthy enough to do it.”

The girls will be making their first appearance as a team since 2015 and have a mix of experience and new faces.

Juniors Macey Tauscher, Alena Donahue and Morgan Quackenbush returned after West Salem finished fifth at sectionals last year, while freshman Mia Olson and sophomore McKenna LaFleur — the latter of whom joined the team right before the season started — have also made an impact.

Much like the boys, the girls are able to pack runners in tight — as was the case at sectionals, where all five were in the top 25 — though they have lacked consistency up front outside of Olson, who paced the team at the Smiley Invitational, the Jim Newman Invitational and at sectionals.

For example, Tauscher won the Coulee Conference meet but was the team’s fifth finisher at the Smiley Invitational. And Donahue was second overall at the Black River Falls Invitational but was the team’s fourth finisher at the Coulee Conference meet.

While Stakston said he would like to see more consistency, he also noted that the Panthers have the chance to exceed expectations if each can run their best race on Saturday.

“We have one shot left to do it,” Stakston said. “So wouldn’t it be a great place to do that?”

West Salem raced at Ridges Golf Course for the Jim Newman Invitational, so the Panthers are familiar with the venue even though the state meet will have a different course layout. Stakston said the goal for each team is to finish above their ranking; the boys enter Saturday ranked fifth, while the girls are ranked 12th.

“Coming in, I feel like Shorewood is probably the top team on both sides. They look very strong,” Stakston said. “But after that, I feel like it’s pretty wide open for the next several teams.”

ANOTHER TITLE?: The Aquinas boys tackle the Division 3 field as the state fourth-ranked team.

The Blugolds are making their 12th state appearance and fourth in a row as they chase a fourth straight championship. Aquinas won Division 3 in 2018 and 2019 before winning Division 2 last year.

Aquinas has placed fifth or better in 10 of those 11 state appearances and has won four championships with the first coming in 2007.

Senior Alec Taylor placed 19th overall in last year’s state race, while sophomore Jonathan Skemp placed 51st and senior Nick Drye 61st.

LOOKING FOR A BIG RUN: The Onalaska boys enter as the area’s highest ranked team with a No. 3 spot in Division 1.

The Hilltoppers are making their fourth state appearance and second in a row after finishing 10th last season. The team’s best state finish is an eighth-place showing in 1996.

Senior Tyler Lee, senior Austin Oyen and sophomore Blake Burnstad have been regular scoring runners for the Hilltoppers this season after scoring for them at last year’s state race.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

