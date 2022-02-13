WIAA Division 1 regional wrestling: Sixth-ranked Holmen beats fourth-ranked Wisconsin Rapids for title

BARABOO, Wis. — The sixth-ranked Holmen High School wrestling team had its work cut out Saturday to advance to another WIAA Division 1 team sectional.

To qualify, the Vikings had to find a way to score more points than fourth-ranked Wisconsin Rapids at the Baraboo Regional.

Four Holmen wrestlers won championships and 13 extended their individual seasons by placing fourth or better as it scored 263 points and held off second-place Rapids (239½) in what amounted to a two-team race for a championship.

The Vikings qualified for a sectional dual against Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy on Tuesday in Waunakee. A win there gets Holmen to the team state tournament for a sixth year in a row.

"I wasn't sure if we were on track or not," Holmen coach Jason Lulloff said. "The one thing I felt really good about was that we were getting bonus points.

"I think we finished with eight more pins than Rapids, and the pins go a long way for you."

Sophomore Preston Kratochvill (35-8), senior Tyler Jahn (28-11), senior Griffin Banks (22-15) and senior Carson Westcott (34-5) won titles at 132, 138, 195 and 220 pounds, respectively.

The Vikings also received second-place finishes from freshman Turner Campbell (31-5) at 113, junior Andrew Weiss (30-8) at 126, senior Parker Kratochvill (34-7) at 145, senior Branson Beers (31-9) at 152 and junior Ron White (24-13) at 285.

Another qualifying spot went to senior Dylan Liethen (2-3), who placed third at 182 pounds. Liethen won his quarterfinal match, then pushed eighth-ranked Ashton Fischer of Wisconsin Rapids before a 12-11 semifinal loss.

He then pinned Sparta's Brock Connelly (22-15) in 3:35 to finish his day.

"I don't normally single people out, but Dylan Liethen came into the tournament 0-2," Lulloff said. "He took the number one seed down to the last second, and I think he scored 16 points for our team, so that was great for him."

White, who scored a big victory over Preston Horihan when the Vikings beat Aquinas an an MVC dual last week, continued his recent success with a 13-7 win over Sparta's Cadence Zwiefel (21-12) in the third-place match and a pin of Wisconsin Rapids' Josh Hansen (28-15) for second.

"Ron's getting better every day and continuing to improve and be in better position," Lulloff said. "He's learning to wrestle at heavyweight being a 220-pounder, and that takes precision because you can't be in a bad spot. He's figuring all that out and doing a nice job."

Parker Kratochvill, fourth in the final 152-pound rankings, met up with Wisconsin Rapids sophomore Brett Back (44-2), ranked third at 152, in the 145-pound championship after both dropped for the individual postseason.

Back posted an 8-6 victory in a tight match that could happen against at the sectional next week.

"Back is a phenomenal wrestler, and Parker is a phenomenal wrestler," Lulloff said. "We knew that was going to be a battle, and what I'm most proud of Parker about in that match is that he got in a bad spot right away and gave up a big lead, but he chipped away and got himself back in that match.

"He went for a takedown with 11 seconds left to tie it, and he didn't almost get it, but he was right there. They will see each other again next week, I'm sure."

