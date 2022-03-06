WIAA Division 1 state gymnastics: Holmen fifth as a team, McNally vault runner-up

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Holmen High School gymnastics team finished fifth out of 10 teams at the WIAA Division 1 state gymnastics meet on Saturday.

The Vikings turned in a team score of 140.366 and finished behind Franklin/Muskego (147.682), Verona/Edgewood (144.399), Hartland Arrowhead (142.5) and Mequon Homestead (140.768).

Holmen was led by a second-place finish by senior Kamryn McNally on the vault. McNally's routine received a score of 9.567 and was only beaten by Verona/Edhewood sophomore Annika Rufenacht's 9.633. Teammate Maddy Melby tied for 14th with a 9.233.

Holmen senior Harley Bartels tied for fifth place on the floor exercise with her score of 9.333. Madison East/Madison La Follette's Samaria Ownby won the event with a 9.433.

Onalaska/Luther junior Marin Schibbelhut tied for 11th on the floor with a 9.217.

McNally also tied for 13th on the balance beam (8.817) and tied for 14th on the uneven bars (8.75). Melby was 23rd on the beam (8.033) and freshman Katie Lange 23rd on the bars (8.05).

All of those finishes gave McNally a ninth-place finish all-around with a score of 36.101.

Rufenacht was the all-around champion with a 38.116, and she was followed by Homestead's Maggie Pokorny (37.9) and Madison West's Alexa Harris (37.483).

Melby was 18th all-around with a 34.449.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0