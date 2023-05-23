BARABOO, Wis. — The Holmen High School girls, Onalaska boys and Central senior Bennett Fried were the biggest winners Monday night at the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo track and field regional.

The Vikings won the girls team championship with 152½ points, and the Hilltoppers emerged victorious in the boys competition with 131. Fried was the only local entrant to win three individual events as he marched toward a return trip to the state track and field meet.

Fried won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.18 seconds and added victories in the long jump (24 feet, 1¼ inches) and triple jump (44-0½) to qualify for a Division 1 sectional hosted by Sauk Prairie on Thursday.

Teammate Aaron Poelma will also compete in three individual events at Sauk Prairie after winning the 110 hurdles (15.3) and second-place performances in the 300 hurdles (41.92) and high jump (5-10). He also ran with Central’s second-place 800 relay (1:34.21).

Onalaska’s boys won on the strength of four winning relays. The team of seniors Gavin Ridge and Nicky Odom and juniors Kasey Barth and Braden Burke won both the 400 relay (43.63) and 800 relay (1:29.23).

Burke, Odom and Barth also teamed up with Blake Burnstad to win the 1,600 relay (3:28.55), and seniors Nick Rudrud and Nathan Luebke, junior Drew Symons and sophomore Arlo White won the 3,200 relay (8:26.65).

Burnstad, a junior, also won the 800 (2:00.29) and placed second in the 1,600 (4:37.06).

Tomah junior Elijah Brown won the 100 (10.95) and placed second in the 200 (22.2).

Central senior Anden Schieldt and Tomah sophomore Atlin Steinhoff followed the same pattern by flip flopping spots in the shot put and discus. Schieldt won the shot put (54-3) and was runner-up in the discus (156-5), while Steinhoff won the discus (160-3) and placed second in the shot put (49-7).

Holmen senior Kyle Jackson won the 400 (53.04) and finished third in the 110 hurdles (15.56) and is joined by other double qualifiers in Tomah sophomore Alex Boyko (11.14 in the 100 and 21-10½ in the long jump), Tomah senior Carl Oska Wilcox-Borg (2:02.17 in the 800 and a winning 4:34.04 in the 1,600) and Tomah senior Mitchell Schroeder (15.89 in the 110 hurdles and 42.47 in the 300 hurdles).

Wilcox-Borg also ran with Tomah’s second-place 3,200 relay (8:26.65), and Boyko and Brown made up half of the Timberwolves’ second-place 400 relay (44.49).

Holmen’s girls were led by freshman Lydia Lazarescu, who won the 100 (12.41) and 200 (25.97) and helped the Vikings place second in the 400 relay (50.41). Junior Jadyn Roden also continued a strong season with regional titles in the shot put (38-4) and discus (140-7).

Onalaska senior Josie Blum is a triple qualifier in individual events after placing among the top four in the 300 hurdles (48.01), long jump (16-4) and triple jump (34-8), while Sparta senior Vanessa Gavilan won the 1,600 (5:40.69) and placed second in the 3,200 (12:05.42).

Onalaska sophomore Ella Stevens is a double qualifier after times of 16.21 in the 100 hurdles and 48.42 in the 300 hurdles.

Onalaska senior Alli Thomas won the 300 hurdles (45.53) and helped the Hilltoppers win the 800 relay (1:44.26) and 1,600 relay (4:03.3).

Onalaska also qualified in the 400 relay. Carmen Roraff, Isabella Malecek and Taylor Molling ran on both the 400 relay (50.15) and 800 relay.

Holmen’s girls also qualified in three relays and won the 3,200 in a time of 10;17.87 with the help of freshman Sabrina Lechnir, who also won the 3,200 (11:53.3). Bailey Sommerville and Maya Amundson ran with both the 400 relay (50.41) and 1,600 relay (4:20.33).

For complete results from this meet, go to wiaawi.org and find track and field regionals.