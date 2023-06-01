ONALASKA — Onalaska High School senior Alli Thomas has been overcoming hurdles, both physical and mental, throughout high school.

Thomas returns to the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet on Friday after a sixth-place finish in the girls 300-meter hurdles last year and having only started competing in the event during her sophomore season.

“I’ve always kind of been a hurdler in park and rec track, but nothing like the 300,” Thomas said. “It was a new event for me starting out and I thought it was really cool and wanted to get good at it. It’s been building blocks the last few years. Getting to state last year was a big milestone for me, and I knew this year I’d want to come back and get even stronger in it.”

As quickly as she’s picked up the 300 hurdles, her coaches and teammates have helped her with the mental hurdle of confidence.

“Just confidence in my abilities,” Thomas said. “My coaches have been a big help in that, reminding me that I’ve done the work and earned my place. I’ve earned my place at a state level meet. Sometimes I’d say ‘Oh, there are girls with faster times,’ but I know I can run with them.”

Thomas won’t have to worry about girls having better times coming in, holding the top seed with a time of 44.42 seconds.

Coach Darin Shepardson said he’s more than confident in Thomas’ combination of skills that have led to her adapting quickly to the 300 hurdles, the 800 relay and the 3,200 relay — the three events she’ll compete in this weekend.

“Alli is a unique athlete in that she has such great range,” Shepardson said. “You have to have great aerobic strength to finish strong and then you also have to have some quickness to get out and roll. So she has that great combination of quickness and endurance that’s a great fit for her.”

The physical load in the week leading up to state was a little lighter for Thomas and her Hilltoppers teammates, working just enough to — as Shepardson puts it — “keep those engines revved.”

“We reduce just a little bit of the load, but the intensity is still really high,” Shepardson said. “We need to keep those engines revved heading into the state meet but also keep our stress levels down and make sure they’re eating well and sleeping well. Those little things are probably what’s more important this week.”

Managing her mental approach was a big part of Thomas’ preparation for state. Thomas found one downside to the state finals coming a week after graduating from Onalaska.

“Now I just have all this time alone with my thoughts,” Thomas said. “I’m trying to keep myself busy and remind myself ‘Don’t run the state meet today, run it Friday and Saturday.’ That’s what (Shepardson) has always told us, run it when it’s time.”

Thomas is joined by Nick Odom and Gavin Ridge as seniors who qualified for three events. Odom has prior state track experience as well and will take part in the long jump, 400 relay and 800 relay. Ridge runs the boys 300 hurdles on top of the 400 and 800 relays with Odom.

“Our coaches always tell us this is a big meet with news and all the big stuff that surrounds it,” Odom said. “We don’t let that stuff get into our heads and run our race. We’ve prepared all season with big workouts. Now we lay low and rest our bodies and prepare mentally.”

Onalaska has 22 individual titles in their school history, but it has never won the girls 300 hurdles and are without a girls hurdles title since Sara Fassino won the 100s in 1993. The Hilltoppers do have three titles in the girls 3,200 relay, including most recently in 2021.

“It’s what we’ve been working all these four years for,” Thomas said. “To finally be able to finally accomplish that goal of mine that I’ve had since my freshman year in anything. Whether it’s with my team that I’ve worked so hard for these past few years, to get to that level would be amazing.”