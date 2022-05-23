WIAA Division 1 track and field roundup: La Crosse Central boys win Sauk Prairie Regional

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — The Central High School boys track and field team led a push of local dominance at the WIAA Division 1 regional meet hosted by Sauk Prairie on Monday.

The RiverHawks scored 164 points, and MVC teams owned the top three spots — Holmen was second (118) and Onalaska third (112) — as a host of Coulee Region athletes secured spots in Thursday's Baraboo Sectional.

Holmen's girls finished second in the eight-team field with a score of 111½, which was only beaten by Reedsburg's 150⅚. Onalaska was fifth (98⅔) and Central sixth (47½).

The top four in each event qualified for the sectional, and the top three at the meet in Baraboo will qualify for the state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse on June 3-4.

Central junior Bennett Fried had the biggest of nights by returning home with four individual and relay championships. Fried won the long jump (22 feet, 4¾ inches) and triple jump (43-6¾) in addition to helping the RiverHawks win the 400-meter relay (43.64) and 800 relay (1:30.93).

Central Isaac Duffenbach had a had in three victories with his win in the 200 (22.53) and participation on both of those winning relays. Senior Cole Lapp also ran with both relays as senior Jackson Warren rounded out the 400 team and senior Quinn Servais the 800 team.

Warren added a second-place finish in the 100 (11.41) and third-place points in the high jump (5-8). Sophomore Alex Wagner won the pole vault (12-3) and junior Anden Schieldt the shot put (47-6¾) for the RiverHawks.

Schieldt was second in the discus (134-6), and senior Colin Adams second in the high jump (6-0).

The second-place Vikings won two events and finished second in four others to edge the Hilltoppers. Seniors Matt Levandoski (high jump, 6-0) and Griffin Banks (discus, 149-9) won their events. Banks was second in the shot put (45-10½) and Levandoski second in the 110 hurdles (15.83). Senior Ty Leeser added a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles (41.53).

The Hilltoppers were led by junior Nick Odom, who placed second in the long jump (21-4¾), helped Onalaska win the 1,600 relay (3:30) and finish second in both the 400 relay (44.52) and 800 relay (1:31.2). Sophomore Kasey Barth also ran with all three of those relays.

Sophomore Blake Burnstad ran with the winning 3,200 relay (8:34.45) and added a victory in the 800 (2:04.76). Senior Ron Walters and Manny Putz also ran with that team (Nick Rudrud was the other), and Putz won the 1,600 (4:24.25) and Walters the 3,200 (9:45.64).

Tomah sophomore Elijah Brown won the 100 (11.28) and Sparta sophomore Cody Morrow the 400 (52.64). Brown was second in the 200 (22.67) and Morrow second in the 800 (2:06.67).

Holmen's girls were led by senior Kamryn McNally, who won the pole vault (11-0) and was second in the 100 (12.94) and long jump (16-7½). McNally is a four-event qualifier after also helping Holmen's 400 relay finish second (51.64).

Sophomore Anabella Filips added a victory in the 3,200 (12:16.27), and the team of Molly Twitchell, Grace Filips, Bailey Sommerville and Audra Newman won the 3,200 relay in 10:31.68). Sophomore Jadyn Roden was second in the discus (103-11) and sophomore Maya Amundson third in the triple jump (33-6).

Alexa Szak, Hailey Brueggen and Josie Alesch ran with McNally on the 400 relay, and sophomore Sydney Valiska added second-place points in the 3,200 (12:25.54).

Central sophomore Kya Smith on the 400 (1:01.82), and Onalaska's Alli Thomas posted a victory in the 300 hurdles (47.09).

Onalaska won the 800 and 1,600 relays with respective times of 1:46.24) and 4:07.74. Juniors Alexandra Thomas and Taylor Molling ran on both teams, and junior Carmen Roraff and sophomore Jenna Richgels rounded out the 800 team. Junior Josie Blum and freshman Isabela Gutierrez completed the 1,600 team.

Molling and junior Josie Blum became three-event sectional qualifiers when they helped the 400 relay team place third (51.71). Blum added a second-place finish in the triple jump (34-0).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0