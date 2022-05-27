WIAA Division 1 track and field sectionals: La Crosse Central wins boys title; Fried a four-event qualifier

BARABOO, Wis. — The Central High School boys track and field team turned WIAA Division 1 state qualifiers in seven events into a sectional championship on Thursday. Meet results were not made available by the host school until Friday.

The RiverHawks, led by junior and four-event qualifier Bennett Fried, put together a team score of 100½ points to finish comfortably ahead of second-place Verona (73) and third-place Waunakee (69) at the Baraboo Sectional.

Central automatically qualified individuals in five events and two relays for the state meet at UW-La Crosse on June 3-4.

The top three finishers in every Division 1 event earned spots in the state field.

Fried was a champion on four events he entered, and his individual events weren't necessarily close. Fried won the long jump with an effort of 23 feet, 4 inches and the triple jump with a performance of 45-10¾. He was a foot ahead of the second-place long jump and more than 11 inches ahead of the second-best triple jump.

Fried was also part of winning runs in the 400- and 800-meter relays.

Jackson Warren, Fried, Cole Lapp, Isaac Dauffenbach, Quinn Servais and Colin Adams are listed as the 400 team, which completed its race in 42.88 seconds. Servais, Fried, Lapp, Dauffenbach, Warren and Aaron Poelma are listed for the 800 team that was timed at 1:29.37. The 800 team won by more than a second.

Those relay runners also found success as individuals.

Dauffenbach won the 200 (22.51), and Adams and Warren placed second and third, respectively, by clearing 6-2 in the high jump. Teammate Anden Schieldt, a junior, added third-place points in the shot put (47-1).

Tomah sophomore Elijah Brown was the only other double qualifier in individual events from the Coulee Region. Brown won the 100 (10.68) and placed second in the 200 (22.76).

Onalaska's boys have three individual qualifiers to go along with two relays.

Sophomore Blake Burnstad won the 800 (1:58.6) and freshman Manny Putz the 3,200 (9:28.38). Junior Nick Odom added a qualifying third-place finish in the long jump (21-7).

The Hilltoppers also advanced with a second-place finish in the 3,200 relay and third-place finish in the 400 relay.

Ron Walters, Putz, Nick Rudrud, Burnstad, Aidan Manning and Kendall Riddle are listed as the 3,200 team (8:12.1), and Braden Burke, Odom, Sean Gilles, Kasey Barth, Zach Fink and Ethan Stell are credited with the run in the 400 (43.69).

Onalaska's girls had two individual third-place performances and two third-place relay runs.

Junior Alli Thomas (300 hurdles, 46.36) and freshman Isabella Gutierrez (800, 2:26.32) are the individual qualifiers, while the team of Carmen Roraff, Taylor Molling, Thomas, Jenna Riichgels, Gutierrez and Ella Stevens make up the 800 relay (1:46.43).

Thomas, Molling, Josie Blum, Gutierrez, Jillian Lonning and Keagan Anderson are listed as the 1,600 relay team that finished in 4:04.97.

Holmen has two individual state qualifiers in three events after Thursday's sectional.

Senior Kamryn McNally advanced with a second-place finish in the pole vault (10-6) and placed third in the long jump (16-7¼). Senior Griffin Banks won a championship in the discus (162-7).

Sparta junior Araina Roderick competed in and qualified for wheelchair events in the 100, 400 and shot put.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0