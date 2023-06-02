The 5-foot, 10-inch bar that had already eliminated three WIAA track and field state finalists in the WIAA Division 3 boys high jump Friday was of no worry for Cashton High School junior Jack Schlesner.

“I usually come in at six foot, so I just scratched that,” Schlesner said. “I just passed that.”

Schlesner made it to 6-5 and finished runner-up in the high jump, meeting his goal of a top-three finish, while Gresham-Bowler senior Emmitt Kietlinski won the event by clearing 6-6. Schlesner is already thinking about setting new goals for next year.

“I was hoping to get a top three and I accomplished that,” Schlesner said. “It makes me feel pretty good, makes me want to train and get ready for the next season.”

Luther sophomore Jack Schmeling finished on the podium as well, placing sixth at 6-2.

Cashton had another metalist in the Division 3 boys shot put with senior Riley Verken finishing sixth. Verken’s best launch was his second, reaching 50 feet, 4 inches. His teammate and fellow senior Michael Sueppel finished 10th (46-10¾). De Soto sophomore CJ Milliran finished 15th (44-6).

Brookwood goes the distance

Brookwood junior Wyatt Maurhof put the Falcons in second at the end of the first leg of their Division 3 boys 3,200-meter relay, running a 2-minute leg.

The relay of Maurhof, junior Owen Radloff, senior Dylan Powell and sophomore Marshall Doll ran a time of 8:14.72, earning a podium finish of sixth. Powell ran their fastest leg — the third one — in 1:59.86 and later went on to finish 11th in the 3,200 (10:19.71).

Conzemius eyes more titlesAquinas senior Collin Conzemius put himself in a good position to repeat as the champion in the Division 2 100 and 200.

Conzemius ran the best 100 preliminary time of 10.94 seconds, beating not just his seeding time of 10.95 but his state championship winning time of 11.02 from last year.

The defending champion won his 200 heat race in 21.87. West Salem junior Carter Walter will also run the 200 after placing sixth in the qualifying round (22.54).

Conzemius anchored the 400 relay team of junior David Malin, senior Jackson Flottmeyer and freshman Logan Becker that qualified for the Division 2 final tomorrow with a time of 43.31. Bangor qualified for the Division 3 400 relay with a 10th-place time of 44.39 with sophomore Lucas Reed, junior Lucas Horman, junior Sam Crenshaw and senior Brandon Gilbertson.

Thiry, Smith compete in hurdles

Prairie du Chien sophomore Blake Thiry and Logan senior Avin Smith both will try and claim their first championships in the 110 and 300 hurdles, each posting impressive qualifying times.

Thiry had the fastest 110 preliminary time (15.07) and won his heat in the 300 (40.26).

Smith placed a seventh-best time in the 110 (15.84) and the fourth-best finish in the 300 (40.29). Smith was the second leg of the Rangers 1,600 relay that qualified third (3:24.08) alongside senior Dominic Kreiling, junior Isaac Trohkimoinen and senior Andrew Hackbarth.

Luther advances to two finals

Onalaska Luther advanced to a pair of Division 3 final races set for Saturday with two ninth-place finishes. Senior Luke Schmeling qualified in the 400 (41.66), while senior Nathan Riley, senior Jacob Bruns, senior Gabe Huelskamp and junior Elijah Hoppe made it to the 800 relay final (1:33.14).