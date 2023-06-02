Meghan Nelson was happy to be very busy Friday morning and afternoon at the WIAA state track and field meet.

The Westby High School senior qualified for four Division 3 events, and she was able to stand and talk about what she hopes is her first medal of a successful weekend after placing third in the pole vault with a height of 10 feet, 6 inches.

“I’m happy with it,” Nelson said of the third place. “Usually when you go to state, you get to concentrate on one or two events.

“Competing in four is very rewarding and very exciting.”

Nelson also set herself up for finals runs in both the 100-meter and 300 hurdles after qualifying out of prelims in both events. She qualified fifth in the 300s (47.01 seconds) and eighth in the 100s (16.68).

Nelson gave herself another busy Saturday after helping the Norsemen qualify seventh in the 1,600 relay (4:10.97) after a nice cut from a qualifying time of 4:12.14.

Roderick second and fifth; Peterson fourth

Sparta senior Ariana Roderick finished second in the Division 2 girls 800 wheelchair (4:20.70) and fifth in the girls shot put wheelchair (9-6¾). Logan junior Wyatt Peterson finished fourth in the boys shot put wheelchair (18-3½).

Hyatt has high hopes

Cashton senior Braylee Hyatt will have three shots at a Division 3 state title on Saturday, qualifying for the girls 100, 200 and 800 relay.

Hyatt had the fastest preliminary time of the 200 at 25.75 and was just .01 off, tying the fastest time in the 100 (12.66).

Hyatt anchored the relay team of sophomore Makayla Gooselaw, freshman Gabby Hyatt and sophomore Adrianna Biever on their way to a fifth-place finish in the standings (1:46.95).

Gooselaw qualified seventh for the 100 hurdles (16.53).

Aquinas, Westby make relay finals

Aquinas qualified for the Division 2 800 relay (1:45.9) with freshman Alexa Myre, freshman Alaina Elias, senior Autumn Passehl and junior Maddie Murphy.

Westby qualified seventh for the Division 3 1,600 relay (4:10.97) with freshman Katelyn Benish, Nelson, freshman Elizabeth Curtis and sophomore Erin Gluch.