There’s not a lot the Central High School boys basketball team or senior guard Nic Williams haven’t seen on a court.

Buzzer-beaters, comebacks, key defensive stops. Just last year, Williams and the RiverHawks found themselves in the WIAA Division 2 state finals.

“I feel like I’ve seen a lot of situations and we’ve played in a lot of big games so far this year and last year,” Williams said. “Perseverance is one of our core values. We try and practice against better guys so when we get in the game it’s easier. I think challenging ourselves in practice is a big thing for us.”

Williams has been Central’s answer to those late game scenarios a few times, most recently with a winning layup in the final seconds against Onalaska in the regional finals on March 4. Coach Todd Fergot thinks his team’s experience before high school built a team of closers.

“I’d say they were coached really well when they were younger,” said Fergot, whose second-seeded team (23-5) opens the tournament with a game against third-seeded Whitnall (24-3) on Friday afternoon. “In the case of Nic, his mom and dad coached him along the way in AAU. Barry Fried and Eddy Young are two youth coaches that had them for a long time. I think they did a great job teaching them how to handle those situations and we’ve just tried to build on that moving forward.”

The second-seeded RiverHawks return to the state tournament for the fifth time since 2016. Central lost in the finals last season against Pewaukee 67-48, leaving the Kohl Center with a silver ball but with seven seniors set to leave the team.

After losing two games all of last season, Central at one point dropped three straight in January of this season. Since a loss to Mahtomedi on Jan. 21 at the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Border Battle, the RiverHawks have won 14 in a row and beat a very good Onalaska team twice.

“The individual roles have been a bit more defined for them,” Fergot said. “They understand what they need to do to make the team successful, even if it’s sacrificing their own individual stats. I think that and the togetherness of the team has been beneficial for us.”

Six seniors, including three starters, began to fill the leadership role of the previous group of seven. Williams saw leading younger players like juniors Henry Meyer and Peyton Strittmater as a key in the RiverHawks ending their slump and heading back to state.

“I feel like it starts with us,” Williams said. “We have to be leaders that get the guys going. We have to show them what’s right to do and what’s wrong to do. I feel like once we got everyone on the same page, it helped us down the stretch and these last couple of games. More players are stepping up defensively and doing the little things.”

On the court, Williams has been the floor general for Central. Among the big three of Williams, Henry and senior wing Bennett Fried, it’s Williams who leads in scoring with 16.8 points per game. While Meyer and Fried are more dangerous outside shooting threats, it’s something else that separates Williams.

“Nic is a very intelligent player,” Fergot said. “I think sometimes he sees things that other players and even some coaches don’t see. To have that basketball IQ, as high as it is, it helps our team. Nic is not only a great offensive player and ball handler, he’s an outstanding defender, too.”

Williams controls the RiverHawks through their late game scenarios, dictating the pace the RiverHawks like. Slow and steady. Before the Williams game-winner against Onalaska, Central ran off over two minutes of game clock before going ahead with one second remaining.

“We really control the pace of the game a lot,” Fried said. “A lot of teams want to go up and down really quickly and shoot a lot of threes. We like to control the pace and slow the game down. In those late game situations, that helps us because we’re used to that kind of style.”

Fried, to his credit, produced from outside as a 3-point threat and inside as a glass cleaner and rim protector. Fried and Meyer each average 16.3 ppg.

Williams is the minister at one end, but it’s senior guard Boston Brindley who’s work at the other has shined brightest in the postseason. Central won its sectional final matchup against New London on Saturday 48-44 with Brindley holding Kyle Wisniewski — averaging 29.3 ppg in the playoffs prior — to just 13 points.

Brindley said he carries over a mindset from the Central football team, where he was an All-Tribune and Associated Press All-State defensive back this past season.

“A lot of it is just a mindset,” Brindley said. “Getting your priorities straight and realizing that everyone has a role. My role is playing defense and shutting players down. That’s what I really take pride in and it’s what I look to do. I played corner so it’s one-on-one and it translates to basketball, even if there’s five guys, where everyone has their one-on-one job.”

During their winning streak, the RiverHawks have allowed 50 points or more on only four occasions. Their playoff average points allowed is 41.5.