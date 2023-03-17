MADISON — A corner 3-point shot at the buzzer by Whitnall sophomore guard Myles Herro was no good and it looked like the Central High School boys basketball team had forced overtime.

And then, the whistle. Officials ruled that sophomore forward Frankie Wilk had fouled Herro, allowing him to go to the free throw line with no time on the clock.

Herro made the first shot and sent the third-seeded Falcons to the WIAA Division 2 state finals with a 53-52 win over the second-seeded Central at the Kohl Center in Madison.

“I just couldn’t be more proud of our kids,” Central coach Todd Fergot said. “They battled until the end. Unfortunately, it didn’t end the way it wanted to. We always say it doesn’t come down to one play. There were many opportunities throughout the game, whether it was a rebound here or a turnover there, that didn’t go our way.”

Myles Herro finished with a game-high 21 points with six 3-pointers despite entering the game averaging just five points per game.

Herro, the younger brother of both senior guard Austin and Miami Heat guard Tyler, made his final 3-pointer with 40.2 seconds left off a steal by sophomore guard Jack Lutz and put the Falcons (25-3) back in the lead after Central came back.

“If you play percentages like all coaches do, you look at his statistics,” Fergot said. “He was a great 3-point shooter and tonight he was a great 3-point shooter. I think it’s just a credit to him. Just like Frankie stepped up for us, he stepped up for them.”

The RiverHawks (23-6) fell despite a late charge by senior wing Bennett Fried, who finished the game with 17 points and tied the game with a putback layup with 17 seconds left. Fried scored 13 points in the final half of his final high school game.

“Bennett really settled in as the game went along,” Fergot said. “He did an excellent job being aggressive and attacking the rim while working on the offensive glass. He made some huge plays down the stretch. We’re not surprised by it at all. As great of a player Bennett is, he’s an even better person off the court. I love him dearly and I’m going to miss him and all these guys.”

The RiverHawks trailed by as many as nine in the first half, struggling to make baskets on 32% field goal shooting. Central cut the lead down to three with a 7-0 run late in the half, trailing 23-20 at halftime.

Central tied the game at 29-29 with a 3-pointer from Wilk. After scoring just 46 points all season entering the game, Wilk finished with 15 points on five 3-pointers.

“We see it everyday in practice,” Fergot said. “He’s a phenomenal shooter. We just needed him to keep being aggressive and shooting it until you get hot. We saw that today but we’ve seen it in practice. I think it was just a process of maturing during the season and he was just ready for the big moment.”

Wilk and Myles Herro traded 3-pointers for nearly two minutes until a media timeout with 9:40 left. Out of the timeout, the Falcons scored a pair of quick baskets to grow their lead out to five.

Fried made one-of-two free throws with 8:13 left and proceeded to score the RiverHawks next 11 points. He’d eventually tie the game 48-38 with 3:24 left on a layup.

“I really just made an effort to try and get to the rim and finish,” Fried said. “My shot wasn’t necessarily falling early in the game, so I really tried to hit the offensive glass at the end. We didn’t want to have empty possessions and be one-and-done. It was a little bit of luck and being in the right place at the right time, they were just falling my way.”

Senior guard Nic Williams, who finished with 10 points, broke the tie with a layup.

Austin Herro, who had nine points and eight rebounds, made a free throw before a press from the Falcons forced a turnover. Myles Herro turned that into a 3-pointer to retake the lead.

The loss put them on the bad end of their fifth game this season decided by four points or fewer. In a season filled with close finishes, Fergot doesn’t want this one defining the season of the MVC co-champions.

“In the moment, right now, it’s hard,” Fergot said. “There’s a lot of tears in that locker room right now as you’d expect in this situation. We just said ‘Don't let this define who you are as individuals or as a team.’”

“As time goes on, we talked about how there’s things a lot more important in life than a basketball game. We used it as a vehicle to teach them how to be good people on and off the court. As time goes on, they’ll feel really good about what they accomplished this year.”

Whitnall will face top-seed Pewaukee in the Division 2 finals at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

