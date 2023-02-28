Logan High School boys basketball coach Sam Zwieg used a timeout early in the first half of the Rangers WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal against a pressing Sparta on Tuesday.

“I really didn’t know what to expect, whether they’d go zone or man” Zwieg said of the Spartans defense. “They decided to come out and press which was a great idea because we didn’t handle it very well right away. I took the timeout to just calm our guys down, let them know what we were doing.”

It worked. After managing only one basket in the opening four and a half minute, the seventh-seed Rangers marched back to the lead and eventually beat out the 10th-seed Spartans for the 78-60 win at the Steve Hole Field House.

The Rangers advance to a regional semifinal match against second-seed Onalaska, a MVC foe they lost to in both meetings this season.

“We know it’s a great challenge and we’ll be ready,” Zwieg said. “We’ve got guys that are hungry. We didn’t have two great games against them earlier in the year. We got to get our guys rested up, get a good two days of work and be ready to go.”

Logan was led by junior guard Cam Kruse, who’s four 3-pointers and 18 points off the bench helped spark both the Rangers offense and fans. In total, the Rangers (12-13) had a dozen 3’s.

“We knew that they were going to start collapsing in the paint so we started to look out and get some open threes,” Kruse said.

Out of the initial timeout with 13:56 remaining in the first, Kruse had a pair of 3’s to help close the lead down to 12-10 before senior Scotty Grossbach gave Logan their first lead.

“They came out and definitely surprised us with the press but we found something (offensively),” Kruse said. “We got the momentum and kept going.”

Senior guard Eli Stovall also shot lights out from beyond the arc. Stovall had 14 points and four 3-pointers off the bench. Zwieg said a shooting combo of Stovall and Kruse will be a huge factor for them in future playoff games where they’ll enter as the underdog.

“Both of those guys can really shoot and both of them off the bench always gives us a boost on offense,” Zwieg said. “They certainly brought that tonight and it was awesome. Both of them shot really well and we need that moving forward to beat good teams. We have to be able to shoot the ball and have some scoring off the bench.”

The Spartans (3-21) and Rangers traded the lead for the remainder of the half with Logan holding the advantage at the halftime break. A put back basket by sophomore forward Jacob Hackbarth in the closing seconds of the period made in 32-30.

Logan flipped the first half script on Sparta, coming out of the locker room with a 8-0 run in the first 5:35 of the second half. Junior guard Nick Joley and senior guard Justis Arellano each had a 3-pointer during the run and finished with 14 points.

Kruse scored eight straight points for the Rangers midway through the half to give his team the first double-digit lead of the game. Arellano scored the last eight points of the game to close out the win.

Logan will play Onalaska on the road Friday night at 7 p.m.