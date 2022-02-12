WIAA Division 2 regional wrestling: West Salem/Bangor wins first title since 2016

ARCADIA — Josh Brewer tried to stay on top of things as well as he could Saturday at Arcadia High School.

The West Salem/Bangor coach expected a tight battle at the top of the team standings of the WIAA Division 2 Arcadia Regional, and that’s just what he got.

But the Catbirds found a way to emerge against the challenge of Ellsworth and G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro to win a championship and qualify for Tuesday’s team sectional at Somerset, Wis.

West Salem/Bangor produced a team score of 241½ to hold off Ellsworth (236½) and the Titans (234½) and win a regional for the first time since 2016. The Catbirds also stopped a streak of five straight regional championships for G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro.

“I told the guys all day I didn’t want to hear about the team scores,” Brewer said. “I wasn’t checking, I wasn’t checking, I wasn’t checking.

“At least that’s what they thought. I looked once in a while to see where we needed to make up some points, but I didn’t look very often.”

It was easy to see, however, where one major difference was made for the Catbirds, and that was with junior Nick Ziegler in the 132-pound bracket.

Ziegler (15-17) used a big semifinal performance to highlight a second-place finish that gave West Salem/Bangor valuable points.

“Nick has had a rough couple of weeks,” Brewer said.”He’s run into a bunch of ranked wrestlers and hasn’t won very many matches recently.

“He also lost a wrestle-off to Isaac Schniepp-Duffy, so he had to move up a weight class. For him to overcome those odds, come back from fighting off a pin and punch his ticket to sectionals was something.”

Ziegler’s breakthrough match came with a pin against Arcadia’s Hunter Fitzpatrick (23-10), who pinned him in 49 seconds at last weekend’s Coulee Conference Tournament.

“He fought off his back for a minute and a half,” Brewer said. “We really worked on fighting off our backs this week in practice and talked about how saving points was important if we avoided a pin or getting them was important if we could get one.

“That really sunk in for Nick, and you could see it in that match. He never quit. He survived that part of the match and got the pin out of it.”

Ziegler is one of nine qualifiers for next Saturday’s Amery Sectional. The Catbirds crowned four individual champions, and they head to the sectional with Ziegler and four other second-place finishers.

Sophomore Brett Plomedahl (32-6) started the championship parade with a technical fall over Ellsworth’s Logan Mueller (18-8) in the 113-pound final. Junior Bradyn Glasspoole (27-9) quickly followed it up with a victory at 120.

Seniors Evan Wolfe (36-5) and Chris Najera (26-13) added titles at 138 and 195, respectively.

Wolfe beat Black River Falls senior Jackson McCormick (39-6) 12-2 in the championship bout, and that followed up Wolfe’s major decision over McCormick last week.

The Catbirds qualified for a team sectional that includes three opponents with spots in the final state rankings released by Wisconsin Wrestling Online. Second-ranked Amery, 11th-ranked Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal and Maple Northwestern (honorable mention) also qualified for Tuesday’s sectional.

TITANS THIRD: G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro has seven qualifiers for the Amery Sectional, and Tanner Andersen (41-1, 132), Carson Koss (23-6, 145), Braydon Lockington (33-8, 220) and Justice Vaaler (28-9, 285) all make the trip as regional champions.

Vaaler bumped up two weight classes after winning a conference title at 195 last week. He followed a first-round bye with a pin and decision to win the championship.

Andersen is a three-time state medalist looking to improve on his career-best fourth-place finish. He is ranked first in the state, and his only loss this season was a pin at the hands of Division 1 Marshfield’s Hoyt Blaskowski in the Bi-State Classic finals.

Andersen wrestled two matches at the regional and won both by pin in 30 seconds or less.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

