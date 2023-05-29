Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School softball team is playing at its best at the right time, and that has resulted in its first WIAA Division 2 regional championship since 2019.

That, of course, isn’t a long stretch, but the Panthers have been putting together a special season that maybe some people didn’t anticipate could materialize.

Players and coaches certainly believed in themselves, but coach Brian Babiash is in charge of a pretty young team with plans to rely on a freshman pitcher as it tackled the Coulee Conference.

One big aspect that was going to help Josie Brudos grow into that role was the anticipated offense that would surround her.

“The amazing part is, in 20 years, I’ve never had a lineup where all nine girls could hit the ball like this,” Babiash said after the Panthers beat Wisconsin Dells 7-2 in the regional final last week in West Salem. “To me, that’s the difference between this team and teams we’ve had in the past.

“We have nine girls who can put the ball in play.”

Babiash liked the way his players adjusted to a slower pitching style from the Chiefs and still scratched out enough runs to win their 10th game in a row and improve their record to 17-7.

West Salem is two wins away from a spot in the state tournament, and the next obstacle is here in the form of top-seeded Mount Horeb (17-8). The Vikings placed second in the West Division of the Badger Conference, have won eight of nine games and host the Panthers in the sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

West Salem hasn’t been scoring runs by the boatload, but they have built success on getting timely or big hits from throughout the lineup instead of having to get runners on base for particular hitters.

In their past four games, seven players have driven in multiple runs at least once.

Sophomore Megan Johnson drove in three and junior Sydney Laursen two and sophomore Makena Ihle two against Wisconsin Dells.

Brudos drove in four and junior Signe Roesler three in an 8-3 win over Logan in a regional semifinal, and sophomore Dylynn Bayer four, Roesler three and senior Alayna Tauscher two in a 9-6 late regular-season over Altoona.

“We have hits all up and down the lineup, and everyone feels confident,” Roesler said. “I always knew we could do this, and we have a great facility here where we could get constant swings.

“I’m very happy and proud that we’ve gotten to this point with our hitting.”

Laursen, who leads off, is batting a team-high .494 and leads the Panthers with 31 runs scored. Roesler, who hits third, is batting .402 with two home runs and 21 RBI.

The fact that West Salem is starting to team that with some good defense and better and better pitching from Brudos should make it a tough out in the tournament.

Babiash said his team’s defense has been a driving force over the past 10 games and mentioned a moment when a play required a bit of a reaction from him.

“I usually don’t raise my voice, and I’m not a coach who yells and screams,” Babiash said. “We had a bad throw at the wrong time — a throw that didn’t have to be made — and when I yelled from the dugout, it resonated, and I think it really set where the kids’ minds had to be. They really dug down from there, and it’s been great.”

That word can be applied to Brudos, too.

She had some adjustments to make both within the way she pitches and when it came to finding her role with the team. But she did the same thing as a contributor for a girls basketball team that qualified for the state tournament in the winter. That made it a little easier this spring.

“There were a lot of sophomores through seniors here, and they had all played (varsity) before,” said Brudos, who spent a lot of outside time working on repetition with her pitches and location of her pitches. “I just had to try and find my groove, but they always had my back.”

Brudos’ past eight starts have resulted in just 42 hits and 13 earned runs for opponents. She has completed all eight games with 86 strikeouts, 14 walks allowed and an ERA of 1.63.

We’re going to go where she takes us, there’s no doubt about it,” Babiash said. “I expected her to be our stud going into the season, but I didn’t think we could get this out of her this season.

“Once we got out of the nervous part, she’s settled down and been great. She knows what she does right and wrong, and we talk about it a lot.”

Brudos also has eight doubles, three triple, four home runs and 23 RBI while batting .403 in the team’s cleanup spot.

“Her confidence has really improved,” Roesler said. “She knows she can own the game.”

The Vikings were given the No. 1 seed for a reason because they, too, have been playing better as the season has progressed. Mount Horeb started its season 2-4, then split two games with the Oregon team that won the Badger-West and beat Reedsburg — a team that beat it in the regular season — in the regional semifinals.