MADISON -- He made his first 3-pointer, and spectators scrambled for their programs.

The Central High School boys basketball team was led all season pretty consistently by the trio of Bennett Fried, Nic Williams and Henry Meyer.

Whitnall had built a lead of nine points in its WIAA Division 2 state semifinal against the RiverHawks on Friday afternoon at the Kohl Center, and Fried and Williams hit shots to try and bring their team back.

A Peyton Strittmater steal wound up in the hands of Boston Brindley, who found sophomore Frankie Wilk open for a 3-pointer. He knocked it down.

Frankie who?

Wilk, and you best remember it.

Fried said that when Wilk heats up in practice that every pass to him feels like an automatic assist.

Those associated with the RiverHawks know all about Frankie, and outsiders learned plenty about a sharpshooter who kept Central in the biggest game of its season by knocking down shots like nobody's business.

Was that performance spoiled by a 53-52 loss to the Falcons on a free throw with no time on the clock. Nope.

Did it dampen the excitement of the kid who went back and forth Myles Herro in a second-half 3-point contest as Whitnall (25-3) tried to pull away and Central (23-6) tried to stop it? Understandably so.

"It feels like all the work we put in this season fell short," Wilk said. "That's what hurt the most."

Wilk, who made 11 3-pointers and scored 46 points before Friday's semifinal, missed his first attempt from long range but didn't let it bother him. He ended up making 5 of 7 -- four came in the second half -- and scoring 15 points on a day his team desperately needed them.

"I don't care what in the world happened at the end of that game," said Fried, who had a team-high 17 points and scored 10 of them in the final 6 minutes, 45 seconds. "We would not have been in it if it wasn't for Frankie. He kept us in that game and probably hit five 3s that kept us in the game when our offense was stagnant."

Wilk's shooting provided a chance for Fried and Williams to put away a victory. Fried suddenly became a force on the boards and scored on all three of his late offensive rebounds.

Williams gave the RiverHawks a 50-48 lead -- their first since 2-0 -- on a bold drive to the lane with 1:59 left.

"We were going to keep it high fist, but we were still going to look for open lanes," said Williams, who scored 10 points and had five rebounds. "(Referees) were starting to count, and there wasn't anyone open, so I had to attack the rim."

The loss of Williams and Fried will hurt Central, but Wilk provided some positive vibes on Friday for the immediate future of the program.

Is there a chance it was a all a fluke? Sure, but not likely.

Wilk is committed to shooting the basketball. Players document made shots in the summer by reporting them to coach Todd Fergot. Wilk's report had 60,000 makes, logging most of those with his dad as a rebounder.

"I came to watch this (championship) game last year," Wilk said in reference to Central's loss at the hands of Pewaukee. "I was on the JV2 team, and I just watched.

"It inspired me to get the work in, and I kept shooting every day."

What will eat at Wilk is the ending, which came when he was whistled for a foul -- for contact however incidental -- on Herro on a missed shot released at the buzzer. Herro made the first of the three attempts awarded to him, and the Falcons advanced to the championship game against Pewaukee.

The RiverHawks may or may not have been the favorites to advance from their sectional this season. Central, at one point, had a 9-5 record and was riding a three-game losing streak.

A 14-game winning streak followed, and it included two wins over Onalaska, two over Medford and two over Aquinas. The RiverHawks turned it on at the right time to give themselves a chance at something special.

Wilk did something special on Friday and gave himself a chance to do so much more.