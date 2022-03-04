WIAA Division 2 state gymnastics: West Salem co-op competing well at the right time

After a season full of interruptions, the West Salem co-op gymnastics team is peaking at just the right time. As the Panthers return to the WIAA Division 2 state meet, held Friday at Wisconsin Rapids High School, coach Carrie O’Hearn said that the team’s health and performance are converging at just the right time.

“We’ve had a lot go on this season, with an influenza outbreak, Covid, and injuries,” O’Hearn said of the Panthers, who return to the state team competition for the first time since 2019.

“We’ve finally put together a good, solid team at the right time, and it’s really showed.”

The West Salem co-op, which also includes Aquinas and Bangor, won the Coulee Conference championship on Feb. 18, then posted the team’s best score of the season at the sectional meet it hosted last weekend with a 139.775.

“We were conference champions by a very narrow margin, and after that, the girls had a lot of fire in them and they practiced very hard,” O’Hearn said.

The Panthers have been led by junior Taliya Michlig, who won the bars (8.9) and placed fifth in the all-around (36.025) at the sectional meet. After qualifying previously for the state meet as an individual, O’Hearn said that Michlig is pumped to have the whole squad with her this season.

“She’s very excited that the team is with her this year,” O’Hearn said. “At state, competing as an individual is hard, so now, that pressure is kind of off.”

Michlig will be joined by the likes of juniors Alex Roupe, sisters Sara and Gretta Gyllander and freshman Hailey Ives in competing in multiple events at the state meet. Senior Kenna Stoll, junior Macey Tauscher, sophomore Natalie Peterson and freshman Kennedy Garbers will all be competing as well for the West Salem co-op.

O’Hearn said that the state meet is a reward for a challenging season that isn’t ready to end quite yet.

“We’re going into this meet that it is 100 percent your bonus meet,” O’Hearn said of the approach. “You earned it, so go have fun. I just hope they are relaxed and they enjoy the experience.”

Before the team could hit the road on Thursday, they made stops at Aquinas and West Salem for pep assemblies, before a West Salem Fire Department escort took the team over to Bangor before departing for Wisconsin Rapids.

“We had a great atmosphere leaving town,” O’Hearn said. “We’re excited to go show the state what we can do.”

OTHERS TO WATCH: Sparta is also qualified as a team and enter the state meet with the fourth-best score in the state with a 137.45.

Ella Hemker and Lily Wiegand enter as two of the top three Division 2 performers on the vault with respective season-best scores of 9.5 and 9.4. Teammate Savannah Clark isn't far behind at 9.25.

Hemker is also a threat in on the bars (9.35), Clark on the balance beam (9.4), Wiegand on the floor exercise (9.525). Wiegand topped the final honor roll of the season with a 36.7.

Viroqua co-op's Isabell Korn tops that same list on the bars (9.375) and floor exercise (9.65).

