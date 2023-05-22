The Aquinas High School boys tennis team outscored the rest of its WIAA Division 2 sub-sectional with 22 points at the Green Island Tennis Complex on Monday.

The Blugolds have sectional qualifiers in every flight after a dominant morning that set them up for mass participation in Thursday’s Eau Claire Regis Sectional at the Menard YMCA Tennis Center in Eau Claire, Wis.

Sophomore Anderson Fortney (22-2) qualified for a semifinal match with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Ellsworth’s Carter Price. A win in that semifinal should mean a match against West Salem sophomore Kyle Hehli (21-0), who won a Division 2 doubles state championship last spring and had bye through Monday’s first round.

Hehli will face Amery’s Blake Anderson (7-7) in a Thursday semifinal, while Fortney meets Osceola’s Galvin Almlie (11-3).

Aquinas junior Shane Willenbring and sophomore Mitchell Fortney (15-4) also received a bye in the first round and will play Baldwin-Woodville’s Gus Kooening and William Eggink on Thursday. No. 1 singles and doubles brackets played just one round, while others played through semifinals.

Logan’s team of junior Danile Roberts and freshman Maxim Roberts (11-2) also qualified for the sectional at No. 1 doubles with a 6-1, 6-1 first-round win over Ellsworth’s Jasper Knutson and Casey Branshaw. The Roberts team will face Osceola’s Sampson Federation and Ethan Landgreen (10-4) on Thursday.

Aquinas senior Joe O’Flaherty (19-1) won a semifinal match after a first-round bye at No. 2 singles and freshman teammates Jaedan Silcox (13-9) and Tegan Schott (16-8) did the same at No. 3 and 4, respectively.

Logan sophomore Finnian Clark (7-3) will join Silcox as his first Thursday opponent in the No. 3 singles sectional bracket after winning twice in straight sets. Clark advanced to the sectional with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Wyatt Ingham.

Aquinas has sectional doubles qualifiers at all three flights, and junior Sam Dickinson and Patrick Gendersen (18-3) will play the Logan team of juniors Brayden Depaolo and Gavin Wappler (11-5) on Thursday after both won semifinal matches in straight sets.

Senior Lars Gundersen and junior Michael (9-2) are No. 3 doubles qualifiers for Aquinas after a bye and straight-set semifinal victory.

The Blugolds take their team points to the sectional with the hope of winning and qualifying for the team state tournament for the second year in a row. Sectional opponent Eau Claire Regis also scored 22 points in the Lakeland Sub-sectional on Monday.