Logan High School Avin Smith had a good junior track and field season last spring, making it to the WIAA state meet in a pair of events and earning two 11-place finishes.

This year as a senior, he wants to have a great season.

“I really felt like I needed to do something my last year. That was the drive, just doing better than I did last year,” Smith said.

The Rangers senior is just one step away, heading into this weekend’s two-day competition at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on the campus of UW-La Crosse after qualifying in four events with a quartet of Division 2 sectional championships in Arcadia last week.

At the end of last year’s state meet, Smith was confident he would be able to make it back again in the 300-meter hurdles and the 1,600 relay, but qualifying in the 110 hurdles and triple jump as well was not initially expected.

Logan coach Joe Hackbarth credits Smith’s work ethic throughout the offseason, as well as that of his teammates in a talented senior class, for the step up they have taken so far this postseason.

Hackbarth hopes that lesson will sink in for many of the underclassmen on this year’s Rangers roster.

“The work they put in between last year and this year to put themselves in a position to have success this weekend, I think all of our seniors have been able to show the younger kids what it takes to hopefully be as good as they possibly can be,” Hackbarth said.

Smith comes in seeded seventh in Division 2 in both the 110 hurdles, giving him a good chance at stepping on the podium twice as an individual.

As part of Logan’s 1,600 relay squad, Smith and company are seeded sixth for an even better shot at making the podium.

The 300 hurdles will be Smith’s time to shine, though. The senior describes it as one of the hardest races in the sport, and he says the way that difficulty pushes him makes it his favorite of the four events.

That preference shines through in his performance as well. His 40.48-second seed time is tied with Peshtigo junior Ethan Brissette in third, less than a second behind the 39.54 of leading senior Ayden Hart of Winneconne.

With so many events to prepare for this week prior to the meet, Smith tried to just take it one at a time, focusing on one event each day. Hackbarth’s main goal, for both the practices and the meet itself, is just to make sure everything is the same as it has been all year long.

“I’d say the one word has been normalcy,” Hackbarth said. “The kids, between the ears, are going to make it different, but it’s really no different. Just do what you do, you’ve put yourself in a position to hopefully have some success here this weekend.”

After his trio of MVC championships and four regional and sectional titles, Smith would love to cap off his high school career with a quartet of state titles as well. More realistically, he is hoping to remedy his displeasure with missing the podium last year.

“I always want to go big, so of course I want to go get first. We’ll see,” Smith said. “I definitely want to place, get on the podium for each of my events.”