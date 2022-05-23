WIAA Division 2 track and field roundup: La Crosse Logan boys, girls win Arcadia Regional

ARCADIA — The Logan High School boys and girls track and field teams claimed WIAA Division 2 regional championships by comfortable margins at Arcadia on Monday.

The boys team posted a team score of 148 to hold off second-place Aquinas (126) and third-place G-E-T (112), and the girls accumulated 146 points to hold off second-place West Salem (130) and third-place G-E-T (112).

The Logan girls were led by four-event champion Kalli Knoble, a senior who posted victories in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches), long jump (16-8) and triple jump (35-11½) in addition to running a leg for the Rangers’ winning effort of 50.38 seconds in the 400-meter relay.

She will lead the way into the Rice Lake Sectional on Thursday. The top four regional performers qualified for that meet, and the top four finishers at Rice Lake qualify for the state track and field meet at La Crosse on June 3-4.

Senior Lauren Jarrett and sophomore Julie Yang were part of three victories for Logan. Both ran with winning performances in the 400 and 800 relays (1:46.78), while Jarrett won the 100 (12.81) and Yang the 200 (26.29). Sophomore Aliyah Hamilton ran with both of those winning relays and added a second-place finish in the high jump (5-0).

Senior Ashley Janisch qualified in three events with a victory in the 800 (2:33.07) and legs with the winning 800 relay and second-place 1,600 relay (4:22.81). Senior Ella Hirsch ran with the 800 relay, the 1,600 relay and finished fourth in the pole vault (8-6).

G-E-T sophomore Kaylee Hauge was a triple winner with a victory in one individual event and two relays. She helped the Red Hawks win the 1,600 relay (4:12.53) and 3,200 relay (10:15.24) and crossed the line first in the 400 (1:03.46). Classmate Adrianna Rotering won the 1,600 (5:37.09) and helped the 3,200 relay win, and senior Quinn Wenthe helped the ,1,600 relay win and placed second in both the 100 hurdles (16.15) and 300 hurdles (47.96).

Arcadia sophomore Casidi Pehler won the pole vault (11-0), third in the high jump (4-11) and helped the Raiders place third in the 1,600 relay (4:26.96). West Salem freshman Mia Olson placed second in the 800 (2:34.94), third in the 1,600 (5:51.32) and helped the Panthers to a second-place finish in the 3,200 relay (10:43.32).

Arcadia’s Tegan Michalek won the 3,200 (12:20.25) to round out the list of girls area event champions.

Aquinas junior Collin Conzemius had a big day in the boys meet with victories in the 100 (11.24), 200 (22.77) and one leg for the Blugolds’ victorious 400 relay team (44.63). Senior Quinn Miskowski also ran with that relay, won the long jump (21-0½) and placed second in the triple jump (40-8), and senior Will Skemp was victorious in the 300 hurdles (42.31).

Logan senior Keenan Hass won the 110 hurdles (15.59) and helped the Rangers win the 400 relay (46.59). Senior Martell Owens won the shot put (51-9) and placed second in the discus (153-6), while freshman Jacob Hackbarth was second in the pole vault (11-0), fourth in the discus (129-3) and helped the Rangers place second in the 1,600 relay (3:37.02).

Logan also received victories from junior Andrew Hackbarth in the 800 (2:05.1) and senior Zay Boyd in the triple jump (41-8¼).

G-E-T senior Will Thompson advanced with three runner-up finishes and a third-place performance. Thompson was second in the 110 hurdles (16.23), long jump 20-9½) and high jump (5-7) and was third in the triple jump (40-7½).

G-E-T junior Elijah Sorenson (400, 53.14), Black River Falls senior Blake Williams (discus, 162-2) and Arcadia senior Jose Monroy (3,200, 9:51.47) were also local regional champions.

Viroqua Regional

VIROQUA — The Westby girls scored 102 points and placed second to Lodi’s 170 as the best performing local team.

Junior Meghan Nelson led the way by winning the 300 hurdles (47.79) and pole vault (9-6), while senior Brenda Berg placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (51.98) and helped Westby qualify with a third-place finish in the 1,600 relay (4:31.25).

Juniors Audra Johnson and Aubrey Jothen and freshman Airiel Hamilton ran with Berg on that team and teamed up with junior Denali Huebner to win the 3,200 relay (10:57.23).

Erin Gluch won the high jump (5-4), Huebner was third in the 3,200 (12:38.65), and sophomore Emma Kjos was third in the triple jump (33-8½).

Senior Evan Gluch, a fifth-place state finisher for Westby’s boys a year ago, won the pole vault at 13-3 to lead the Norsemen. Freshman Zach Bjorklund added a third-place finish in the high jump (5-9), and senior Eli Larrington was fourth in the 3,200 (10:43.47). The Norsemen were also fourth in the 1,600 relay (3:41.22).

Viroqua’s boys were led by third-place performances from freshman Kaden Sullivan (300 hurdles, 44.04) and Addisu Wright (54.27).

McFarland Regional

MCFARLAND, Wis. — Prairie du Chien’s girls placed second out of eight teams with a score of 91½, and its boys team was seventh with 62.

The Blackhawks piled up a nice chunk of their points with three of the top four finishers in the girls shot put. Seniors Rylie Lear (31-5½), Nicole Rickleff (30-7½) and Sheyanne Ronnfeldt (30-4½).

Sophomore Madi Fisher was a champion for Prairie du Chien with her victory coming in the 200 (26.98). She also helped the 400 and 1,600 relay teams place third with respective times of 52.02 and 4:17.97. Freshman Taia Dressler ran with the 400 relay and placed second in the high jump (5-0), while freshman Tannah Radloff ran with the 1,600 relay and placed second in the 400 (1:02.17).

Junior Teagan Radloff helped the 1,600 relay and placed third in the triple jump (34-3), and freshman Emma Wall ran with the 400 relay and finished fourth in the long jump (15-6¼).

Freshman Blake Thiry led the Prairie du Chien boys by winning the triple jump (42-8) and placing third in both the 110 hurdles (16.26) and 300 hurdles (42.71). Senior Ryan Wall won the pole vault (12-0) and placed second in the discus (140-7).

