MADISON -- A back and forth first half ended with the West Salem High School basketball team taking a 29-24 halftime lead over Brillion in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game at the Kohl Center on Saturday.

There were nine lead changes in the first 18 minutes of a rematch from last year's semifinal round.

The Panthers (28-1) took lead over for good when senior Peter Lattos finished a reverse layup with his left hand. That started a 7-0 run that gave them a 26-19 advantage.

Lattos has nine points to lead West Salem, which has also received six apoints apiece from Tamarrein Henderson, Carson Koepnick and Kyle Hehli. Hehli made two 3-pointers.