WEST SALEM — Even when they were coaches for rival teams, Mark Wagner and Scott Koepnick had a trust in one another’s abilities.

“When his sons Tim and Nick were younger, even Lexi, they’d come to my camps that I’d run here in West Salem,” Koepnick said. “Carson and his older siblings would go to Galesville and attend coach Wagner’s camp. We’d help each other out that way when he returned to G-E-T.”

When Wagner was brought to West Salem High School from G-E-T in 2021 to coach boys basketball, the man who coached the Panthers for 15 seasons was “an easy choice” to join his staff.

“Scott has a great basketball mind and he’s just a great role model for kids,” Wagner said. “When we had the chance, we wanted Scott in the program working with the kids. One of the easiest decisions I’ve ever made.”

After watching him from the stands his first two seasons at West Salem, Scott got to coach his youngest son, Carson, once again beginning his junior year.

In those two seasons, the Panthers have now clinched a pair of WIAA Division 3 state tournament appearances — including earning the top seed this week — and senior guard Carson Koepnick has emerged as one of the best shooters in the Coulee Region.

And of course, it’s been nice for Carson to have dad by his side.

“He coached me back when I was in AAU, and it’s been nice to have him for the last two years,” said Carson, whose top-seeded Panthers (27-1) play fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science at 1:35 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal at the Kohl Center. “Sometimes, you know the practice lineup beforehand and know if it’s going to be a tough one or a light one. You get kind of an insight when your dad is a coach, and I like having him as a coach in high school. It’s been a great experience.”

The Panthers had previously won back-to-back Coulee Conference titles under Steve Kastenschmidt, but Wagner wasn’t going to stick to the established formula. One philosophical adjustment would take West Salem’s offense from the best in the Coulee to among the best in the state.

“What coach Wagner did was he empowered the players to do the things that they do best with an emphasis on shooting open 3s,” Scott said. “I think our starting five or first eight, if any of those players are open from 3, they have to shoot it. They’d get chewed on if they didn’t. If you missed 10 in a row, you better shoot the 11th. That’s the mentality he brought. Play without fear.”

The 3-pointer wasn’t just encouraged now in West Salem, it was almost demanded.

“I still remember at Platteville last year, I didn’t take an open 3 and he pulled me out of the game,” Carson said of Wagner. “He said, ‘If you’re not going to shoot, you’re not going to play.’”

After averaging 4.9 made 3s a game in the last complete season under Kastenschmidt, 2019-2020 that number jumped to 7.8 in Wagner’s first year with West Salem.

This season, the Panthers are making 11 3-pointers a game.

“He just gives us all the freedom in the world and he wants us to shoot,” Carson said. “No shot behind the 3-point line is a bad one. He wants those shots, and it’s been a great adjustment for every single person, including me.”

The results have been demonstrated in the Panthers dominant playoff run. They went on a 46-0 run in a win over Adams-Friendship on March 3 before Carson dropped 23 points in the regional final win over Wisconsin Dells the next night.

West Salem hit 18 3-pointers and scored 112 points against its conference rivals G-E-T in the sectional semifinals on March 8. On Saturday, seven second-half 3s led Wagner’s team to a sectional finals win over Osceola.

“Coach Wagner by empowering Carson and all these other players, they’ve brought out everything they have from the skill sets they’ve developed,” Scott said. “There’s been a lot of coaches that spent a lot of time with these kids that helped develop their skill sets that coach Wagner is allowing to flourish.”

The biggest benefactor to Wagner’s arrival in West Salem is Carson, who went from averaging 10.1 points per game as a sophomore to now leading the team in scoring in back-to-back seasons.

Koepnick averages 15.3 ppg and is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc this year, but his game has grown beyond the perimeter shot.

“I think Carson, over the last two years, has taken as big a step as any of our players,” Wagner said. “Two years ago, I think he was just kind of known as a shooter. Now, I think he can put the ball on the floor and get to the basket. I think he can hit from the mid-range and make pull-up jump shots. He can make plays for his teammates.

“The biggest improvement I think in his game is he’s now become a defensive stopper. We often put him on the other team’s best player.”

Carson recognized why he, as well as several of his teammates, have seen drastic progression over the course of just two seasons.

“I was very passive my first two years, last year, too,” Carson said. “Coach Wagner has really pushed me to be aggressive with the ball and without the ball. Playmaking, moving off the ball, even my shooting has made a jump from freshman to senior year.”