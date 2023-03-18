MADISON — The West Salem High School boys basketball team didn’t hide the physical and emotional toll another loss in the state finals left on them.

Junior guard Tamarrein Henderson, who took several hard landings around the basket over the course of the game, sat on the floor with his head down alongside senior guard Carson Kopenick as they waited to receive their silver medals.

The Panthers fell to Brillion 61-55 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game Saturday, leaving the Kohl Center in Madison with a silver ball for the second year in a row.

"I want to give Brillion credit, they played a great basketball game," coach Mark Wagner said. "With that being said, we didn't play the type of basketball we've been playing all year. That was my fault as a coach. We didn't prepare very well and we didn't stay aggressive as coaches today."

A physical game that featured 36 called fouls matched with a West Salem’s offense struggling with their shot was a pairing that led to the Panthers (28-2) lowest scoring game of the season.

“The physicality battle we usually win,” Wagner said. “I thought their kids really competed today and really fought. We didn’t always fight with five people rebounding on the defensive end and didn’t do as well on the glass on the offensive end. I didn’t think we were prepared to play our normal basketball game.”

The Panthers shot 33.3% from the field and made just five of 30 attempts from the 3-point line. Wagner never shied his players away from taking open looks despite clearly the struggles from distance.

“It’s the way we play,” Wagner said. “We’re not going to change the way we play. At West Salem, you shoot. I don’t know the percentages but I know we didn’t shoot the basketball very well. We make a few shots here or there, get a few calls here or there and I think it’s a different game.”

Senior forward Peter Lattos kept his team alive in the second half, eventually finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds. Lattos still struggled shooting against senior forward Jeremy Lorenz, who finished with a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds.

“Brillion is really good on the defensive end,” Lattos said. “We prepared for that in practice but a few of our shots just weren’t falling today. I think that’s what happened.”

Henderson had 12 points and four steals. Koepnick had eight points and matched his season-best rebounds total of 11.

Both teams traded the lead 11 times and were tied five times in the first half. The Panthers took the lead with five minutes and 24 seconds left in the half on a layup by senior forward Peter Lattos.

An and-one conversion by senior forward Jeremy Lorenz with 2:20 left in the half was the last points of the half for the Lions (29-1) as West Salem led 29-24 at halftime.

The Panthers managed their shooting woes in the first half but they couldn’t stop Brillion from taking advantage later on. The Lions started the second half with a 9-0 run and kept West Salem off the board until nearly five minutes into the period.

The early run gave Brillion the lead but the Panthers managed to take command again thanks to seven straight points from Lattos. A layup from the senior put West Salem ahead 42-39 with 8:34 remaining.

The 6-8 forward Lorenz responded, scoring six in a row and putting the Lions back ahead with a pair of free throws with 7:14 left.

“He’s just a great player,” Wagner said. “He has length. When he’s not in the post he has ways to get by you and get to the hoop. He’s as good of a defender as anyone.”

For the remainder of the game, West Salem made just three field goals and went 7-for-13 at the free throw line. Those struggles were hindered when sharpshooting sophomore guard Kyle Hehli fouled out with 1:53 remaining.

Lorenz and Lions senior guard Bennett Olson put the game away with free throws in the final 28 seconds.