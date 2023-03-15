WEST SALEM — There’s only one thing left for West Salem High School senior Carson Koepnick and his classmates on the boys basketball team to accomplish.

After winning the last four Coulee Conference titles and giving the Panthers their first WIAA Division 3 state tournament last season, a championship is all that’s left.

“It’d be the cherry on top, knowing that when I came in as a freshman our school hadn’t won a conference title in 20 years and finally getting over that hump,” said Koepnick, a contributor on last season’s runner-up team. “Then, we’re looking for bigger and better things. Regional championship, sectional championship. A state championship would really cap it off.”

The top-seeded Panthers (27-1) return to the Division 3 state semifinals at 1:35 p.m. Thursday to take on fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science (18-6) at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Both teams made their first appearances in the state tournament last season with the Novas (18-6) losing in the Division 4 finals before moving up a level. The Panthers (27-1) lost 67-56 to Lake Country Lutheran in the Division 3 final.

Coach Mark Wagner said he felt his Panthers started slow in last week’s 68-46 sectional final victory over Osceola because of the weight and pressure they felt to get back to state and redeem themselves. After the win, he said his team is carrying themselves how he’d expect.

“Practice is practice to me,” said Wagner, who took a couple of G-E-T boys teams to state before taking over at West Salem. “The kids have had great focus and energy today, which you expect when you’re going to play for a state championship. If you’re going to compete at a state tournament, you have to practice well and prepare yourself well.”

While all three other Division 4 teams playing in Madison this weekend either were or had to beat top seeds to reach state, M.A.S. still carries plenty of momentum. The Novas — an independent team with no conference ties — have won 13 of their last 14 games with the lone loss coming in overtime to Pewaukee on Feb. 21.

The Novas have a pair of sophomores both averaging at least 20 points per game. Sophomore forward Devin Brown stands 6-foot-7 while averaging 21.6 ppg and 9.6 rpg. At 6-foot-3, sophomore guard Jamarion Batemon is averaging 20 ppg.

“Both teams have good size, it’s just going to be who’s tougher,” Wagner said. “They’ve got tough kids, and they’re probably playing the best basketball in Division 3 right now.”

Koepnick leads West Salem in scoring with 15.3 ppg, followed closely by senior forward Peter Lattos with 14.6 ppg to go with 8.6 rpg and a team-high 3.3 apg.

The winner of Thursday’s game will meet face either second-seeded Brillion or third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran for the championship on Saturday. Brillion qualified for the tournament last year before losing to West Salem. Lakeside Lutheran is in the tournament for the first time since 2011.