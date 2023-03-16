MADISON — For the majority of their state semifinal game Thursday at the Kohl Center, the West Salem High School boys basketball team were without two of their starters.

There was no panic and that was no problem.

The top-seeded Panthers handled the fourth-seed Milwaukee Academy of Science in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals 93-65, advancing to the state championship game for the second season in a row.

“We have a lot of confidence in all the kids who play for us and it was just kind of a next man up mentality,” coach Mark Wagner said.

West Salem will face the team they beat in last year’s semifinals, the second-seed Brillion, on Saturday in the WIAA Division 3 state final.

Despite senior forward Peter Lattos only playing 17 minutes due to foul trouble and senior guard Brennan Kennedy playing just seven before leaving with a right ankle injury, the Panthers (28-1) offense stayed rolling with a smaller lineup.

“When we get smaller like that we try to spread the floor a little bit and obviously we don’t have a post presence,” Wagner said. “We rely more on scoring at the basket with our guards in that situation and I thought we did a great job of that when Peter was out. We have more floor space to drive and when we don’t have our big man in there to take up space, it helps our drives.”

Junior guard Tamarrein Henderson was heavily relied on with Lattos out, leading the team with 25 points along with nine rebounds.

“I just felt like I needed to do what I had to do and they trusted me to do it,” Henderson said.

Senior forward Brett McConkey had 18 points and a game-best 14 rebounds. Senior guard Carson Koepnick added 17. The Novas (18-7) were led by a pair of sophomores in Devin Brown and Jamarion Batemon, each finishing with 19 points.

The Panthers scored the game’s first ten points and later went on a 12-0 run to lead 29-15 with seven minutes and 34 seconds left in the half. Lattos had six points and three blocks in the first half.

“I thought the start was critical today,” Wagner said. “We jumped on them right away and I thought they were fighting uphill the whole game.”

During the 12-0 run, however, Lattos picked up his third personal foul and sat the final nine minutes of the half. Kennedy then left with a reaggravated right ankle injury, returning to the bench in the second half but never reentering the game.

Junior guard Joe Sullivan was amongst those to come off the bench and contribute, scoring seven points before halftime where the Panthers led 49-33.

The Milwaukee Academy of Science conjured up a rally out of halftime, at one-point scoring 12 unanswered. The Panthers’ lead was cut down to five and Lattos had picked up a fourth foul within the first four minutes of the second half.

It was up to Henderson and a smaller lineup to deliver again. The junior guard ended the Novas run with a layup and would help the Panthers grow their lead back out to as many as 30.

“We had a nice lead at halftime but them being such a good basketball team you know they’ll have a run,” Wagner said. “We withstood that run in the second half and made a run of our own. Being able to stay with it and endure those runs and not letting it get out of hand made the difference.”

The Panthers all but locked up the win with another 12-0 run late in the half, 10 points of which were scored by Henderson.

Lattos later returned and finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. While fouls limited his minutes, Lattos’ size helped limit the Novas’ leading scorer Brown. Brown, standing 6-foot-8 and averaging 22.6 points per game, shot just 8-for-22 from the field and was double-teamed throughout the game.

“Whenever I got the ball or I tried to post up, there was never one person there,” Brown said. “There were two or three. I’d have to go up and with (Lattos), he’s 6-foot-8 and it’s hard. They’re just really physical.

After never reaching the state tournament prior to his arrival, Wagner now has the Panthers in the state finals in back-to-back seasons. It’s a first for both the school and Wagner, who previously qualified twice with G-E-T.

“It’s obviously really, really difficult and that’s a tribute to these guys,” Wagner said. “It’s about how much they’ve prepared, how hard they work and just how good of basketball players they are. When you have kids like this, anything short and you kind of feel like you failed. It’s not easy, but these guys have done a great job and have been focused all year.”

The WIAA Division 3 state championship game is scheduled for Saturday afternoon following the conclusion of the Division 4 championship game.