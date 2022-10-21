WIAA Division 3 football: Onalaska blows past Ashland in first round

ONALASKA — The opening kickoff sailed toward the right sideline and wound up in the arms of Ashland High School senior Colter Piff at the 25-yard line.

It was the first play of a WIAA Division 3 playoff opener against Onalaska, and the eighth-seeded Oredockers could have used some quick momentum while playing a No. 1 seed.

But Cornell Banks wasn’t about to let that happen, and the senior wrapped up Piff and threw him to the ground immediately. Officials gave Piff a yard on the return, but the hit set the tone for what was going to happen for the next couple of hours.

The Hilltoppers put together a performance any coach would like in a first-round playoff game and overwhelmed Ashland 48-6 on Friday.

“Yeah, he’s kind of a tone-setter,” Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said of Banks, who also scored a pair of touchdowns. “He does a great job in that role for us and probably has 16 of 17 tackles for us on kickoffs this year. He’s a weapon on special teams.”

Just about every player on Onalaska’s roster served as a weapon against the Oredockers (3-7), who gained 38 total yards on their first 30 plays and were steamrolled in the first quarter as Onalaska (10-0) hit big play after big play.

The Hilltoppers, who were fourth inh the final Associated Press state rankings of schools in the Large Division, earned a second-round home game against fourth-seeded Medford (8-2) on Oct. 28.

Senior Nicky Odom started things against Ashland by returning Ashland’s first punt 60 yards for a touchdown, and quarterback Adam Skifton followed it up with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Sam Pica and a screen pass that went for a 61-yard touchdown for Ben Stuhr.

That was followed by a 10-yard TD pass to Evan Anderson, an 87-yard touchdown run by Brady Kuhn and an 84-yard touchdown run by Banks on the fourth play of the second quarter. The Banks run, which included a nice cut and some serious speed through the hole, gave the Hilltoppers a 42-0 lead after just five possessions.

Skifton completed 7 of 10 passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns to run his season total to 20 against four interceptions. Kuhn carried six times for 134 yards and his 15th touchdown, and Banks carried twice for 96 yards and the two scores.

“The kids took care of business and did the job they needed to do,” Yashinsky said. “Now, we get on to Medford.”

The Oredockers got nothing going offensively and wound up with 106 total yards after driving 68 yards for a touchdown on their final possession. Ashland had five first downs, with one coming when the punter was roughed and the final three on the last possession.

“We had our reads and some tendencies that they had,” said Onalaska safety Sean Gilles, who followed up the opening Banks with one of his own for no gain on Ashland’s first snap. “We put a lot of guys in the box. We wanted to fill that box because they had a big run game.”

Skifton made a nice throw to a diving Anderson in the first quarter and gave his receivers good chances at big gains on each completion. The junior has completed 66.8% of his passes this season for 1,952 yards.

“We wanted to have success both in the air and on the ground,” Skifton said of the offense, which averaged 20.2 yards on its first 16 plays. “We knew this was a game we could win, so we wanted to go out there and prove that.”