WIAA Division 3 football: West Salem shuts out Waupaca in first round

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School football team spent the week keeping a big win over Aquinas in perspective.

That was proven with the Panthers' performance in a 49-0 victory over Waupaca in a WIAA Division 3 first-round playoff game on Friday.

Top-seeded West Salem (9-1) won its ninth straight game and scored 28 points in the first quarter before sending the eighth-seeded Comets (3-7) home with a one-sided defeat.

Senior quarterback Brett McConkey rushed for two touchdowns and completed a pass for another as the Panthers moved on to a second-round matchup with fifth-seeded Fox Valley Lutheran (6-4) on Oct. 28 in West Salem.

The Panthers pieced together 398 yards of offense on 28 plays — that's 14.2 yards per play — and held Waupaca to 56 rushing yards on 23 attempts and 174 total yards.

Senior Luke Noel carried just five times, but he scored two touchdowns to raise his season total to 24. Noel scored on a run of 10 yards to open the scoring and later added a 1-yarder for a 21-0 lead with 4 minutes, 55 seconds left in the first quarter.

McConkey had a 62-yard touchdown run between those Noel scores and later added a 40-yarder for a 42-0 lead in the second quarter. McConkey's second touchdown run followed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Andy Johnson.

Junior Abram Lassen gained a team-high 108 rushing yards on just three carries. One of those attempts was a 72-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Senior Chris Calico also scored on a 59-yard run on his only carry of the game.

McConkey only had the two carries, which went for 102 yards. He also completed all of of his passes for 77 and the touchdown.

The Foxes advanced to next week's second-round game with a 21-12 win over fourth-seeded Luxemburg-Casco.