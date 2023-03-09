GREEN BAY – The West Salem High School girls basketball team had to be careful early in the second half of Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 state semifinal against Kewaskum at the Resch Center.

Baskets were tough to come by for both teams throughout the first half, and Morgan Adams was starting to find her groove.

In a game this close, any play seemed like it could trigger something big, and the Indians were flirting with that when Adams scored twice on early second-half possessions to push their lead to six points.

Six points doesn’t seem like much, but it was in a defensive game like this.

Adams got things started and teammate Madi Dogs helped finish them as third-seeded Kewaskum (23-5) eliminated second-seeded West Salem 46-34 And qualified to play fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science (23-3) in Saturday afternoon’s championship game.

Adams scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the second half and added 10 rebounds to her stat line. Dogs added 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Sophomore Megan Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead West Salem (26-3) in its first state tournament since 1997. She drew more defensive attention than normal with a wrist injury limiting senior Anna McConkey.

McConkey, who averages more than 11 points per game, was only able to play 10 minutes and was held scoreless after injuring her left wrist during practice on Tuesday.

Johnson gave the Panthers their only lead of the first half at 14-13 on a drive to the basket with 1:40 left, but the Indians had a quick answer when Dogs put back an offensive rebound 21 seconds later.

Julia Steger added a couple of free throws after a missed 3-pointer by Niemeier, and Kewasum turned that into their 17-14 halftime lead.

Both teams shot 20% (6-for-25) in the first half.